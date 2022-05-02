Met Gala: Who didn’t get the Gilded Glamour dress code?

This year’s Met Gala theme was Gilded Glamour, but these celebs failed to understand the theme and gave us everything but Gilded Age fashion.
Hosted by Anna Wintour and Vogue for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala (or Costume Institute Gala) is considered the most exclusive and prestigious event for fashion and an event every celebrity wants to be invited.
Getting on the guest list of the Met Gala doesn’t only mean that you’re one of the hottest and most looked after popular figures of the moment, it also gives you the chance to prove you have what it takes to be considered a real fashionista. And while many succeed in giving us extravagant and mesmerizing looks, many others fail to understand the theme of the event and give us some strange or simply boring looks that don’t match the energy and style of the night.
This year’s Met Gala theme was Gilded Glamour, a homage to the dramatic and extravagant fashion of the Gilded Age, one of the most iconic moments in American Fashion history. However, despite being such a specific and clear theme, these celebs and attendees failed to do their homework and gave us everything but Gilded Age fashion.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Cardi B
Cara Delevingne
Kylie Jenner
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Kendall Jenner
Gigi Hadid
Naomi Campbell
Kate Moss
Chloe Bailey
Kris Jenner
Carey Mulligan
Bradley Cooper
HoYeon Jung
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sebastian Stan
Anderson. Paak
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Camila Cabello
Roman Roy
Venus Williams
Mindy Kaling
Amy Schumer
Janicza Bravo
Anna Wintour
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Stone
Kacey Musgraves
Caro Wozniacki
Podría interesarte