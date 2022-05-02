Met Gala: Who didn’t get the Gilded Glamour dress code?

This year’s Met Gala theme was Gilded Glamour, but these celebs failed to understand the theme and gave us everything but Gilded Age fashion.

Hosted by Anna Wintour and Vogue for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the Met Gala (or Costume Institute Gala) is considered the most exclusive and prestigious event for fashion and an event every celebrity wants to be invited.

Getting on the guest list of the Met Gala doesn’t only mean that you’re one of the hottest and most looked after popular figures of the moment, it also gives you the chance to prove you have what it takes to be considered a real fashionista. And while many succeed in giving us extravagant and mesmerizing looks, many others fail to understand the theme of the event and give us some strange or simply boring looks that don’t match the energy and style of the night.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This year’s Met Gala theme was Gilded Glamour, a homage to the dramatic and extravagant fashion of the Gilded Age, one of the most iconic moments in American Fashion history. However, despite being such a specific and clear theme, these celebs and attendees failed to do their homework and gave us everything but Gilded Age fashion.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Cardi B

Cara Delevingne

Kylie Jenner

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Kendall Jenner

Gigi Hadid

Naomi Campbell

Kate Moss

Chloe Bailey

Kris Jenner

Carey Mulligan

Bradley Cooper

HoYeon Jung

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastian Stan

Anderson. Paak

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Camila Cabello

Roman Roy

Venus Williams

Mindy Kaling

Amy Schumer

Janicza Bravo

Anna Wintour

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Stone

Kacey Musgraves

Caro Wozniacki





Podría interesarte