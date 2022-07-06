Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson pay homage to ‘Clueless’ at ‘Thor’ press tour

The actresses of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ channelled the iconic looks of Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport.

Press tours for mainstream movies have become the new and most expected fashion runways. Stars are now saving their most outstanding and daring looks for movie red carpets and press junkets because they know all the eyes of the world will be looking at them and their gorgeous outfits.

The gorgeous Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, stars of the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, just broke the internet with an awesome homage to the iconic Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from Clueless during a press junket.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Portman, who is returning as Jane Foster to the MCU, uploaded the cool pic on her Instagram profile with a caption that read: “Having a clueless @thorofficial moment.” The Oscar-winning actress then shared that the iconic yellow plaid blazer and skirt came from Dior, and to make it a bit more grungy and her own she decided to combine it with a pair of cool combat boots.

This yellow ensemble belongs to Dior’s Fall ‘22 Ready to Wear collection, and the iconic pattern will be available in all sorts of garments, from this classic set, to purses and gowns. Natalie Portman has always been a true trend-setter, and this outfit proves it!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Tessa Thompson nailed it too! Although the actress of Valkyrie hasn’t commented on the iconic coordinated outfit nor who designed her look, we can say that she totally channeled the fashionista Dionne Davenport with a black pleated skirt, white shirt, and black belt, and of course, the iconic long braids.

We’ll be able to see these two goddesses (literally) on the big screen this Friday in Thor: Love and Thunder!

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Podría interesarte