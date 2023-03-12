ADVERTISING

The Worst Dressed at the Oscars 2023… According to Netizens

Alejandro Vizzuett
 March 12, 2023

The Worst Dressed at the Oscars 2023… According to Netizens

Alejandro Vizzuett
Although many artists swept the red carpet at the 2023 Oscar Awards for their incredible costumes, many others were not liked by the public, especially the ones we show you here.

In addition to the gala itself, one of the most anticipated events at the Oscars is the carpet, as the world enjoys seeing artists wearing incredible outfits during the biggest night for cinema.

However, not all the outfits are liked by the world, like the ones we show here, which were considered by many netizens as the worst dressed at the 2023 Oscar ceremony. What do you think?

Sandra Drzymalska

Moses Brings Plenty

Lilly Singh

Jamie Lee Curtis

Lorenzo Zurzolo

Marleen Matlin

Matieusz Kosciukiewicz

Drew Afualo

Jessica Springsteen

Camille Friend

Victoria Alonso

Eva Longoria

Zoe Saldaña

Sandra Oh

Sigourney Weaver

Florence Pugh

Questlove

Stephanie Hsu

Angela Bassett

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Salma Hayek

Paul Mescal


