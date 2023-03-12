Oscars 2023: The Most Captivating Outfits of the Red (Champagne) Carpet

These Oscars are about to make history. Take a look at how the hottest celebs of the moment are doing it in the Red Carpet.

For decades, the Red Carpet of the Academy Awards has been considered the hottest spotlight to make fashion history. From amazing looks that have been ingrained into our collective memory to the worst nightmares of all times (yes Ms. Björk, I’m talking to you), there’s no doubt that this 2023 Oscars’ Red Carpet will be one of the most iconic hiatus in Hollywood.

So far, during award season, we’ve seen all sorts of cuts and styles as diverse as today’s A-listers, but there’s no doubt that more classic and simpler looks in all sorts of hues have been the trend to follow.

If you still don’t know who is tonight’s nominees, here’s the complete list of actors, actresses, filmmakers, and movies that will make history tonight.

Oscars 2023: Best Dressed

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Michelle Yeoh

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba

Michelle Williams

Brendan Fraser

Emily Blunt

Daniel Kwan

Halle Berry

Ariana DeBose

Lenny Kravitz

Ana de Armas

Tems

Austin Butler

Harvey Guillen

Harry Shum

Danai Gurira

Cara Delevingne

Halle Bailey

Mindy Kaling

Malala Yousafzai

Winnie Harlow

Elizabeth Olsen

Sofia Carson

Hong Chau

Lauren Ridloff

Monica Barbaro

Vanessa Hudgens

Fan Bingbing

Nischelle Turner

Ashley Graham









