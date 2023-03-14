Elegant and Glamorous: Best Nail Designs at the Oscars You Should Try ASAP

It wasn’t just talent walking over the Red Carpet; there was also lots of glamour, nails included!

The talent of celebrities and movie enthusiasts stood out at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. Not only that but also the great glamour with which they impressed us on the red carpet. One of the details that draw a lot of attention, in addition to the dresses, is the nails. They complement the look, making it much more elegant.

Among the celebrities who should be given an Oscar for “Best Nail Design” are Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Rihanna, and Malala. The truth is that they are a great option not only for a nighttime party, as there are some designs that you can wear to the office, an important meeting, or just to pamper your hands.

That’s why we present to you the best nail designs at the 2023 Oscars that you must try:

Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress impressed everyone with her beauty and her shiny look, which she complemented with beautiful white nails.

Rihanna

The fabulous Rihanna not only looked amazing with her lovely baby bump, but also gave us an idea for our nails in red, one of the strongest trends of this year.

Drew Aufalo

Drew opted for a yellow dress that undoubtedly caught the attention of those present and, to top it off, she knew how to combine all the glamour with triangular French nails that we definitely want on our hands.

Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh went for a double French manicure. Although it is a classic, it is pretty elegant.

Malala

Malala appeared at the Oscars literally shining. Her presence surprised, but she was there as the executive director of ‘Stranger at the Gate’. The activist wore cream-colored matte nails.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga went for the most natural look, even on her nails. The singer not only performed without makeup, but also opted for cream-colored nails, looking super elegant.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens combined the color of her dress to get super elegant nails in white with black details.

Tems

The singer Tems stole thousands of glances by appearing in a white dress that combined incredibly with translucent white Nelly nails, where silver details stood out.

Story originally written in Spanish by Nayeli Párraga in Cultura Colectiva.

