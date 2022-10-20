Peaky Blinders? Ralph Lauren’s new collection is suspiciously similar to the series

Looks like someone saw the Netflix series and decided to make a whole collection based on the iconic wardrobe of Cillian Murphy and his band.

Peaky Blinders, one of Netflix’s most successful series, has had a cultural influence far beyond the screen. The preppy style we saw in the characters, with tweed and Prince of Wales suits, plaid fabrics, and wool garments, is back in a Ralph Lauren collection that revisits the classic style with loafers, Bermuda shorts, and polo shirts. Although not directly based on the period series, it is an obvious nod to a fashion that came back with them.

The style of Thomas and Arthur Shelby can be summed up in Ralph Lauren’s Polo Originals collection, which recaptures the style of the early 20th century with its fall campaign. The brand unveiled it in mid-September, with an obvious influence from the Netflix series.

The costumes of Peaky Blinders, in turn, are based on the clothing of the time in real life in the post-war period. And the fact is that the series would not be the success it is now if it weren’t for the style: they’re not just there as an extra element, they’re central to the plot. Alexandra Caulfield, Stephanie Collie, Lorna Marie Mugan, and Alison McCosh are the designers behind Cillian Murphy and his band’s outfits, and no element in them is random. The gang’s clothing is an attempt to differentiate themselves from other criminal gangs, but also to commit their felonies “with class.”

Tommy Shelby, for example, never wears colors, which is a reflection of his serious and dark character. In addition, the monochromatic style is a testament to his fluctuation between the middle and upper class, with a style that falls short of that of the rich men of the time who wore many colors. He often wears an iconic wool trench coat with a black velvet collar, which was surely inspired by Polo Originals. The tweed beret, on the other hand, represents Birmingham’s working class.

Peaky Blinders reached its sixth and final season in June this year (it will return in a theatrical play called Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, but its influence on the fashion world came back strong in autumn and winter: it’s time to wear warm fabrics like tweed and wool. Because belonging to a Great War criminal gang in Birmingham, one of the most important industrial cities of the 19th and 20th centuries is not at odds with style.

