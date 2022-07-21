Randy Fenoli from ‘Say yes to the dress’ thinks Princess Diana’s wedding dress wasn’t the right one

The bridal consultant believes Diana’s wedding dress wasn’t her best fashion moment.

When talking about wedding dresses and happy brides, there is no better expert than Randy Fenoli. The designer and Kleinfeld Bridal fashion director of the popular tv show “Say Yes to the Dress”, who is about to premier the 20th season of the show, talked about a very particular trend in the 80, ignited by Princess Diana that wasn’t much of his favorite.

Talking to Insider, Fenoli looked back on his career in the bridal industry and remembered some of the fashion trends that had a huge impact on wedding dresses, and of course, one of them was Princess Diana’s dress designed by the Emanuels.

“Princess Diana had such an influence on the ‘80s. After seeing her wedding, everybody wanted that big dress with the poofy sleeves and the big, long train.”, he told Insider.

However, the bridal consultant believes that despite her puffy dress becoming an 80s trend, it wasn’t the right fit for Princess Diana and definitely, wasn’t one of her best style moments.

“I think at that moment she was young, and it was the ‘80s and everything had to be bigger and better. And I think it really took away from her beauty,” said Fenoli about the silk taffeta dress that was valued at £9,000, equivalent to $36,700 in 2021.

But Randy remembered what his true job is as a bridal consultant, to make the bride happy and make her feel beautiful, no matter the dress she chooses or if he thinks that another gown would be a better choice.

“That’s when I have to really realize this dress makes her feel beautiful, so I can’t change what she feels and I just have to sometimes let it go,” he said. “But it’s hard to sleep some nights.”

Princess Diana’s dress was named one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time. It was made with taffeta and lace, had a 25-foot train, and a 153 yards tulle veil.

Before her wedding, it was considered to be one of the most coveted fashion secrets since its silhouette wasn’t revealed until the day she walked the altar to marry Prince Charles.

David and Elizabeth Emanuel were the designers in charge to create such an iconic piece that had Diana’s approval.

