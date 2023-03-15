Twinsies! The Story Salma Hayek’s Dress Her Daughter, Valentina, Used at the Oscars

What a great way Valentina Paloma Pinault found to honor her mother, Salma Hayek, than to wear the same dress she wore 26 years ago.

The love between this mother and daughter is even seen in their fashion style! And to prove it, just look at the spectacular red dress that Valentina Paloma Pinault borrowed from her mother, Salma Hayek, to attend the Oscars, which had already been worn by the celebrity at a gala 26 years ago.

The Story of the Dress Worn by Salma Hayek

It was Rebecca Corbin-Murray, stylist of the Mexican businesswoman, who revealed on social networks that the red dress we saw the 15-year-old Paloma wearing is exactly the outfit Salma wore in 1997 for the Fire & Ice Ball gala in California.

According to People, it is a red strapless dress by designer Isaac Mizrahi, which was created 10 years before the birth of Valentina. The dress fits like a glove, as no seams or alterations were made to the dress for her to wear to the Oscars. “We pulled this beautiful Isaac Mizrahi dress for Valentina from Salma’s archive. Scroll to see when Salma originally wore it in 1997″, as the stylist indicated in an Instagram post.

However, Valentina added her touch to the look by wearing a thinner necklace than the one her mother wore, which was said to be made of silver, as well as a 1961 Gucci Jackie bag; instead, Salma wore with that dress a diamond choker with a matching shawl and a red sequined handbag.

True to her love for things that sparkle, Salma actually wore to the 2023 Oscars gala a Gucci dress made of sequins in a reddish copper shade, with a crossover neckline and sequined strips along the fabric that made her sparkle with every step she took.

A Full Belly Equals a Happy Salma

Don’t talk to Salma about awards and post-ceremony parties if her stomach is still empty, because for the Mexican actress, there is nothing more important than having good energy for any activity she does, and for that, she needs to eat.

Just for that reason, before attending the Oscars gala, the Mexican shared on Instagram a clip of herself in which she already showed a sample of what would be her dress for the gala, although unbuttoned at the back because before she put it on, she enjoyed a sandwich in her kitchen.

“Happy to keep the glamour, but first things first,” the Frida star commented in the publication, which drew responses from celebrities such as Yalitza Aparicio, Antonio Banderas, and Julia Garner. And in the evening, before attending the Vanity Fair afterparty, the Mexican was spotted happily having a burrito. How can you not love this woman if she is so true to herself and her Latin roots?

Story written in Spanish by Alex Vizzuet in Cultura Colectiva

