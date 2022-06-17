Shein denies hidden messages in its clothes’ labels, says they are not related to the brand

The Chinese brand claims the labels are not related to the company.

After videos apparently showing Shein clothing tags with messages asking for help began circulating on TikTok, the Chinese fast fashion brand denied that they are related to them.

In early June 2022, social media users started claiming they found labels in their Shein clothing with messages asking for help and even some saying the person behind the fabrication of such piece was in pain or hinted that they might be a victim of labor exploitation, however it turns out to be fake news, or at least that is what Shein claims.

In a TikTok video on the brand’s official channel, Shein categorically denies the claims and argues they are false. Even stating that some of the images used were part of other brands’ clothing.

“Shein takes supply chain matters seriously,” the statement reads. “Our strict Code of Conduct includes policies against child and forced labor and we do not tolerate non-compliance.”

@shein_official Recently, several videos were posted on TikTok that contain misleading and false information about SHEIN. We want to make it very clear that we take supply chain matters seriously. Our strict Code of Conduct prohibits suppliers from using child or forced labor and we do not tolerate non-compliance. ♬ original sound - SHEIN

Moreover, fact-checking site Snopes reported that the labels shown on the videos are misleading and are not from incidents in which genuine notes from people seeking help were found in clothing packages. It even says that, in some cases, is just a misinterpretation or mistranslation of the label’s instructions.

In the last years, Shein has received backlash for facing allegations of child labor and worker exploitation. In addition to the concerns of how it treats fast fashion turning it into an environmental problem.

