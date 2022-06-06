Strange messages have appeared on Shein’s labels asking for help

Users of social media claim to have found messages asking for help on Shein’s labels.

In recent years, the clothing chain Shein has become a favorite of those who enjoy dressing according to trends but in a cheaper and easier way, strengthening the fast fashion and low cost.

Just as Shein’s success has been unparalleled, surpassing fast fashion giants such as Inditex (which owns Zara) and H&M, the Chinese company has also been immersed in various scandals with both environmental and social impacts.

The most recent controversy arose after the publication of a video on TikTok in which a user alerted Internet users by sharing a label on one of the brand’s clothes with a strange and alarming message.

“Need your help” was what that sentence said, among all the legends of washing and care of the garment. The message caught the attention of the user, who decided to share it on her TikTok and also took on the task of searching and collecting messages similar to hers from other users.

The video quickly reached millions of reproductions, and the user herself even pointed out that the phrase could be a syntax error, although even so, the message could not be completely justified. After a few days, the TikTok was removed.

Twitter users have also shared alike messages.

“NEED YOUR HELP”



My sister's classmates ordered clothes in Shein and it brought this written on the label pic.twitter.com/68JjEUMZIG — Sora ໒꒰ྀི˵ˊ ᵕ ˋ˵꒱ྀི১ (@yuutamybeloved_) June 1, 2022





What do Shein’s labels say?

Continuing with the controversy over the tags, one more user (@mattes) shared a video with reference to what is circulating about Shein’s tags. However, in this one, the brand replied from its official TikTok account.

“We notice that this video contains misinformation about SHEIN and want to address the incorrect claims. Please send us a direct message,” the comment reads.

Shein’s scandals

Just as Shein is known for its large market and impact on society, as well as in digital business, the truth is that the company is also known for its scandals since its promotion of fast fashion and disposable fashion with environmental impact and overproduction.

In fact, some time ago the human rights organization Public Eye reported that its workers would have to work for 75 hours a week when in fact, by law, a maximum of eight hours a day and 40 hours a week must be respected.

So far, the aforementioned videos have caused a stir and confusion on social networks, where the conversation is on the table with a lot of curiosity about it.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

