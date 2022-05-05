Travis Barker: From bad punk boy to the red carpet’s most dapper

Travis Barker is already a music legend, but it’s clear that recent events in his life have influenced in his fashion style.

Although most millennial kids (and from some time before) know exactly who Travis Barker is and his deeds as the drummer of the iconic punk rock band Blink 182, there’s no doubt that many new generations have been introduced to the talented musician through social media, magazines, red carpets, and now a reality show because of his relationship with the eldest of the Kardashian clan, Kourtney Kardashian.

Now, something that many fans have noticed is the glow-up Barker has had since he started his relationship with Kourtney, and on the same note, the change of style the Kardashian has had as well, clearly taking inspiration from the punk style of her fiancé. Kourtney Kardashian has been seen wearing darker and more rock attires while Travis has been conquering all red carpets with dapper looks that we hadn’t seen before on the once careless drummer.

As we’ll see, there’s a clear change around the time Travis started dating Kourtney, but what is great about the transformation is that even though he’s going for more elegant and sophisticated looks, he’s managed to keep his own punk essence. Suits, skirts, sneakers, and long silky robes haven’t taken the punk boy out of Travis Barker’s essence but shown us a more mature and dapper rockstar!

Here’s the astounding fashion evolution of Blink 182′s one and only Travis Barker.

Art of Elysium 2005

Cirque Du Soleil 2015

American Music Awards 2016

Beautycon LA 2018

AMA’s 2020

VMA’s 2021

Oscars 2022

Grammy Awards 2022

Met Gala 2022

