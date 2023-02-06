Unkempt Necklines, Hats, and Ruffles: The Worst Dressed at the Grammys 2023

These are all the artists who didn’t choose the right looks for the red carpet of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

All the artists invited to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards 2023 have arrived at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, California, and of course, the red carpet looks stole the show.

Some outfits were dazzling for how amazing they were, and some shined by being a bit... ugly. We don’t like to judge; however, we have to accept that some chose very peculiar and not at all wise outfits.

The Worst Dressed at the Grammy Awards 2023

Sebastián Yatra

It’s not that the Colombian has chosen a bad outfit; however, the pants did not fit him and ended up dragging him all over the carpet. Also, he opted for a boring black color, which we already know that although it always saves and looks elegant, perhaps a bright color would have looked great on her.

Eric Alexandrakis

The artist played it safe and wore the typical black suit, but as an accessory, he wore a green hat; not a good choice. Maybe he was too cold...

Allison Russell

The singer-songwriter chose a very appropriate color, but what caught their attention was the cut, the fabric, and her accessories. Russell’s lycra wardrobe had interesting cuts; however, we didn’t quite understand the pleats and ruffles in the lower area, nor did we get the shell earrings which, while cute, were lost with the wardrobe.

Sullivan Fortner and Cecile McLorin Salvant

The musicians attracted a lot of attention with their outfits, as in the case of Cecile, who opted for a pink dress with a tall hat that included the figure of a Grammy, as well as gold platform shoes. Fortner, on the other hand, chose boring colors with a gray hat, just as boring.

Dave East

The rapper wore a gray blazer that he paired with a pair of synthetic faux fur pants, but what caught his attention were his black and white platform sneakers.

Kennet ‘Babyface’ Edmonds

The singer and producer went for the safe and used a monochromatic black wardrobe, but even though he went for it, the black color definitely didn’t look very elegant, as his jacket with glitter open at the top and his dark glasses didn’t stand out that much.

Rutger van Woudenberg

We already said we don’t like to judge, but we couldn’t help but put the musician on the list because we just don’t know what that was. Her velvety gray suit is not the top of the line, plus she paired her look with some black boots that... meh...

Hitkidd

The record producer opted for an iconic wardrobe that, while following the denim trend that seems to be making a comeback, his overall outfit was a bit strange, as he wore a white cap with his name on it, which said to vote for him as president, a jacket, a red tie, and white sneakers.

Shania Twain

The legendary artist wanted to stand out, and she did it, as she wore a white suit with black ‘spots’ cow-like made with beads.

Alligator Jesus

The musician wore an elegant white trench coat that hid his shirt and pants of the same color; so far, so good. But, like Yatra, the pants did not fit, and the lower area was noticeable. He also opted to wear a white cap and makeup on one of his eyes, which apparently looks like an alligator’s claw.

Bebe Rexha

The singer wore the Barbie trend with a pink dress combined with her blonde hair, and it’s fine; however, her cleavage was a bit of a mismatch.

Alex Ritchie

The artist by a rather simple wardrobe that consisted of a white blouse with a white jacket, pants, and black shoes. And like other attendees, she also chose to wear a hat.

Tim Nelson and Sam Netterfield

The couple stood out on the red carpet by using the denim trend, but perhaps it was a bit too much...

Harry Styles

Let’s be clear that we love Harry and the creative and colorful outfits he always wears, but we don’t know what to say about the one he wore on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys. We applaud that he’s an artist who takes risks on trends, that’s for sure.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

