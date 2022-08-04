Zendaya is giving ‘Barbie’ vibes in Valentino’s new campaign

The star of ‘Euphoria’ looked gorgeous in pink for Valentino.

Zendaya has become one of the most beloved and recognized actresses in Hollywood for her great work in ambitious projects such as the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, as well as her Emmy-winning HBO series Euphoria, and the movie Dune, among others.

Along with her great success on screen, the actress has also excelled in the world of fashion, becoming a favorite of every red carpet or any event of public interest, where she stands out with a unique style that has made her one true fashion icon.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After several fashion feats in 2021, and also, during the first half of 2021, Zendaya did it again, this time hand in hand with the Italian brand Valentino with its much famed Pink collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season.

Although the #ValentinoPinkPPCollection was presented in early March 2022, it has become one of the most important, current, and iconic collections of the year, worn by various personalities from the front row of the catwalk where she had her first look to important events such as the Oscars and Fashion Weeks around the world.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Zendaya becomes Barbie

Zendaya has become one of the muses of Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli. In fact, she has been an ambassador for the Italian brand since December 2020, so it’s no surprise that the designer has chosen her and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton as the protagonists of the new campaign for the Pink F/W 2022 collection.

For the campaign in question, captured by the lens of photographer Michael Bailey Gates, the Euphoria star wore the most iconic designs of the collection, including a full pink look consisting of a mini dress with collar, tights, and long gloves to match a pair of platforms of the Maison, created by Zendaya’s head stylist, Luxury Law.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

#ValentinoPinkPPCollection has become one of the most important collections of this 2022, a reference for the “Barbie Core” trend, which has taken up the influence and style of our favorite doll, as well as the importance of the color pink in fashion.

Regarding the color pink, in a statement, Pierpaolo Piccioli said: “The idea of pink as the color that breaks barriers was born years ago. With my work, I have to be able to tell and share my values through an image, and I wanted to apply the same paradigm with a color.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Regarding the campaign, he added: “as a result, it was almost natural for me to look for and find something that could embrace the need to express and represent new and liberated humanity. I chose Zendaya and Lewis to star in the Pink PP campaign for the very reason I created this color because they are beautiful souls who use their voice and talent to unify, integrate and build.”

In recent weeks, through a Photoshopped image, it was rumored that Zendaya could be part of the cast of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling; however, that was just a rumor.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

Podría interesarte