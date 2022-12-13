19 little-known facts about history’s most famous people

These historical personalities are extremely famous all over the world, but most people only remember them for their deeds or exploits.

Throughout history, there have been historical figures who have become unforgettable references thanks to their exploits in battle, their reign, their literary or pictorial works, and even acts of cruelty. Characters who had the power to change entire nations or to move people with their creations, were, before anything else: human beings, that is to say, they were not perfect.

The most commemorated and important personalities in history were also imperfect. Some took advantage of their power, and others never thought of reaching the position they are remembered for; however, every one of them had some particularity or defect, that makes us all unique. Here are some facts about these endearing characters:

Julius Caesar (July 100 BC - March 15, 44 BC)

The first Roman emperor, responsible for the beginning of a great empire, Julius Caesar, is one of the most important political personalities in history. In his youth, he was a very attractive man: athletic, handsome, with black eyes and feminine features, so much so that the King of Britannia, when he made him his mistress, made him dress and make up like a woman.

Cleopatra VII (January 69 B.C. - August 30 B.C.)

One of the most important women in history, a polyglot woman, and a lover of science and literature, Cleopatra managed to move her kingdom forward thanks to her qualities. Much is said about her beauty, but something that many ignore is that she might’ve not been as striking as art, movies, and literature have suggested. Coins that date from her reign and historical accounts prove that she was striking not for her looks but her personality and wits. It’s even suggested that she tended to present herself as a masculine person to gain strength and respect.

Joan of Arc (January 6, 1412 - May 30, 1431)

A key player in the Hundred Years’ War, Joan of Arc is recognized for being a brave woman and commanding an army that would give the king of France his crown. However, Joan claimed to “hear voices” belonging to the Archangel St. Michael, St. Catherine, and St. Margaret, voices she considered divine intervention. This both sealed her fate and turned her into a martyr.

Leonardo Da Vinci (April 15, 1452 - May 2, 1519)

No one is surprised by the genius of the Italian master Leonardo Da Vinci, a man of many interests and trades. He was the first to explain why the sky is light blue: because of the way the Sun interacts with the gases in the atmosphere. This was just one of the tons of contributions to science, art, and history in general.

Henry VIII (June 28, 1491 - January 28, 1547)

One of the most controversial monarchs of England, Henry VIII had 6 marriages and managed to break with the Roman Catholic Church and establish the Anglican Church. The King, however, had one goal, and it was the reason he treated his wives cruelly, having a male heir. Only 2 of his 3 descendants from all his marriages inherited his throne; these being Elizabeth I and Mary Tudor, both women.

Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra (September 29, 1547 - April 23, 1616)

One of the most important figures in literature, creator of one of the most beloved characters in history, Don Quixote de la Mancha, Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra is one of the most important figures in literature, not only Spanish but universal. Miguel de Cervantes had a very peculiar condition for such an iconic writer, he was a stutterer.

Antonio Vivaldi (March 4, 1678 - July 28, 1741)

One of the most famous classical music composers in history, he had the quality of being nicknamed ‘Il Prete Rosso,’ the red priest, because, in addition to studying and dedicating himself to music, Vivaldi was a Catholic priest. Additionally, his work was close to being lost. However, Bach’s students found manuscripts containing Vivaldi’s work, which prevented it from being forgotten.

François-Marie Arouet “Voltaire” (November 21, 1694 - May 30, 1778)

Philosopher of the Age of Enlightenment, a work that portrays the possibility of having a society in which individuals respect each other, was one of Voltaire’s main ideas. As he grew older, he opened a watch factory that soon became very popular.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (January 27, 1756 - December 5, 1791)

A true musical genius, “Wolfie” Mozart learned to write music before he learned to write lyrics. A prodigy, he managed to write half of his works from the age of 8 to 19. His talent and skill were such that he taught a young Beethoven for two weeks in Vienna.

Napoleon Bonaparte (August 15, 1769 - May 5, 1821)

The great conqueror of Europe, Napoleon Bonaparte was a great military strategist who managed to expand his empire throughout most of Europe. However, there is a constant myth about his height, Napoleon was 5′7″, an average height, but he surrounded himself with soldiers taller than him. This myth was expanded by a caricature in an English newspaper that gained momentum over the years.

Honoré de Balzac (May 20, 1799 - August 18, 1850)

A writer capable of portraying the society in which he lived, Honoré de Balzac is one of the most important writers in French literature. He had a singular work method, he slept around noon and woke up at midnight to write for 16 hours straight, besides being fond of coffee, he consumed up to 50 cups a day.

Victor Hugo (February 26, 1802 - May 22, 1802)

Author of one of the longest and most endearing novels, Les Misérables, Victor Hugo was one of France’s most beloved and iconic writers, which he managed to enjoy during his lifetime. His method of dealing with writer’s block was to take off his clothes and lock himself in a room with a pen and paper, removing all possible distractions.

Oscar Wilde (October 16, 1854 - November 30, 1900)

A literary genius with only one published novel, several plays, short stories, and poems with an extravagant style for his time. Oscar Wilde was a celebrity with great content. The writer’s romance with Lord Alfred Douglas, “Bosie,” is well known. However, Oscar Wilde was in love with a woman named Florence Balcombe, who would later become Bram Stoker’s wife.

Sigmund Freud (May 6, 1856 - September 23, 1939)

The father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, is a man whose theories are still debated and whose understanding of the human mind has led to several discoveries. A well-known part of Freud’s work is his theories on child development, yet Freud had only one child patient, the son of his friend Max Graf, little Hans.

Nikola Tesla (July 10, 1856 - January 7, 1943)

One of the most visionary men in history, who laid the foundation for several scientific and technological breakthroughs. Tesla’s vision was of such magnitude that in the race for transatlantic communications, Tesla presented a device that could receive telegrams or keys and be coded, all in the palm of his hand. The basis for smartphones.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (May 22, 1859 - July 7, 1930)

The creator of one of the most popular and endearing characters in history, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle gave the world a variety of stories where he tells the life of detective Sherlock Holmes. However, it is not only his literary or medical career that made Sir Arthur Conan Doyle a famous character. He was a sports fan, what few know is that he helped popularize skiing, being a participant in this sport in Switzerland.

Vladimir Lenin (April 22, 1870 - January 21, 1924)

Leader of the revolution that made him the leader of the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), Lenin is one of the most important political figures of the 20th century. Despite having a communist type of government, Lenin originally wanted a democratic government. This decision was declined after the Bolshevik side won only a quarter of the Constituent Assembly.

Albert Einstein (March 14, 1879 - April 18, 1955)

One of the most brilliant minds in history, Albert Einstein was a virtuoso physicist who made great contributions to modern science. Einstein, thanks to his intelligence, even received an offer to become the president of Israel, but Einstein declined the offer.

Salvador Dalí (May 11, 1904 - January 23, 1989)

Salvador Dalí is an icon of the surrealist movement and a creator of the world who went beyond the unconscious. It is not surprising that Dalí met several artists, but few are aware of his collaboration with Walt Disney. Unfortunately, his project could not be realized, it was not until 2006 that Walt Disney’s nephew, Roy, released the short film Destino, a collaboration between Disney and Dalí.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

