Key Facts about the Ancient Rome That Everyone Should Know

Ancient Rome set the foundations for many political systems we still use today.

The ancient Roman Empire was an example of political and strategic power, colossal constructions, and pieces of art of great beauty. Rome, before being the magnanimous Empire we have seen in movies and literature, was a Republic, becoming a political reference for many systems today. In terms of culture, we will find Greek, Egyptian, and Mesopotamian influences.

The Roman Empire was formed based on conquests, becoming present in three continents: Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its history remains clear as to the most brilliant and important moments of its history; victorious moments almost impossible to believe, are just some of the achievements of Ancient Rome.

Here are some key facts we should all know about one of the biggest powers in history:

Population

In the second century AD, the Roman Empire had a population of approximately 65 million people. Almost a quarter of the world’s population today.

The Five Good Emperors

The period from 96 AD to 180 AD has been labeled as the time of the “Five Good Emperors:” Nerva, Trajan, Hadrian, Antoninus Pius, and Marcus Aurelius. Succession was stable as each chose a successor while the emperor and no dynasties were established.

Maximum Extension

During Trajan’s rule (98 - 177 AD) the Roman Empire reached its maximum extension. It was possible to travel from Britain to the Persian Gulf without leaving the Roman territory.

The Great Roman Wall

In 122 AD, Hadrian ordered the construction of a wall in British territory to separate the Romans from the barbarians. It measured 73 miles long by 3 meters high, and vestiges of this wall still exist.

Trajan’s Column

Trajan’s Column was built to celebrate the final victory of the Dacian conflicts (101 - 106 AD) and is one of the most important works portraying service life in Ancient Rome.

Modern Cities

The Roman Empire came to cover 40 modern cities and 5 million km2. The Empire built great cities, the most important of which were Rome, Alexandria, and Antioch, which were twice as large as the European cities of the 17th century.

Massive Bridge

In the Dacian conflicts, Trajan built what was for more than a thousand years the longest bridge in the world across the Danube; it was 1,135 meters long and 15 meters wide.

Pax Romana

The Pax Romana lasted from 27 BC to 180 AD. Law and order were respected, and the economy was stable.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

