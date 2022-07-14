ADVERTISING

Bill Gates wants to get out of the “richest people in the world” list

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- July 14, 2022

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Bill Gates has been wanting to get rid of all his fortune for over a decade.

In a time when most countries are experiencing severe housing and economic crises, when disparity is growing bigger and bigger every day, it just seems unethical to be crazy rich and see the rest of the world struggle without caring. We’ve seen all these moguls amassing insane amounts of money that no one can ever even spend in a lifetime, fulfilling narcissistic dreams while the world is immersed in wars, pandemics, economic crises, political turmoil, and the list could go on and on.

Apparently, the technology mogul, Bill Gates, thinks similarly as he has announced that he doesn’t want to be on the list of the “richest people in the world” anymore, and has a plan to get out of it for good. In a lengthy Twitter thread, the Microsoft founder announced his decision to virtually get rid of all his fortune.

He opened up by saying that we’re experiencing some of the biggest setbacks in history listing the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the Climate Change crisis, and America’s “step backward for gender equality and women’s health.” Living in this world with these realities, it seems cynical not to do something. As it is known, Bill Gates has always had a philanthropic soul and it hasn’t changed a bit.

Gates shared some of the plans the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has to aid in different causes, and one of them is actually donating most of his money to it. Nowadays, Gates’ has an estimated net worth of 114 billion dollars; however, he’s gotten rid of a big share since 2010 with an initiative he called The Giving Pledge, where he urges millionaires to give most of their wealth to organizations and charities.

As declared in the past, Bill Gates wants to donate all his wealth to charity and doesn’t even plan on leaving a millionaire inheritance to his children; hence, why he urgently wants to stop being one of the wealthiest people in the world.

On the Twitter thread, he explained the first step to do so. He will be donating 20 billion dollars this month to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to promote some of the initiatives: “I am very proud of the foundation’s role in helping solve big problems like preventing pandemics, reducing childhood deaths, eradicating diseases, improving food security and climate adaptation, achieving gender equality, and improving educational outcomes.”

So, although he won’t get rid of all his money immediately, he does plans on doing gradually and constantly. He’s determined to make a change and hopefully set an example among the wealthiest. “I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for reducing suffering and improving lives. And I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

