Thieves and Pirates: This Is What Christopher Columbus’ Crew Were Like

Over 100 sailors accompanied Christopher Columbus on his voyage to the Indies, a crew that was mostly formed by men eager for riches.

The crew of the three ships in which Columbus arrived in America, the so-called Caravels (the Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa María), were mostly thieves and pirates, the only ones Columbus could recruit to carry out a mission that did not entirely meet with the approval of the Spanish crown. This was not because the kings did not want to expand the commercial horizons of their empire, but because they did not trust Columbus: he was never an experienced sailor, his knowledge of cartography was not exceptional, and it is known that his poor calculation skills were the mistake that led him to America instead of India, the destination he wanted to reach in the beginning.

On board the three ships were about 90 sailors (other sources raise the figure to 120) captained by the Pinzón brothers, Cristóbal Quintero, Pedro de Velasco, and Columbus himself, who traveled aboard the Santa María, the largest of the three ships, and also the slowest. It carried 39 men.

On the Pinta, 24 men traveled under the command of Martín Alonso Pinzón, and it was on the Pinta that the sailor Rodrigo de Triana sighted land for the first time. History does not say it, but there was a reward for the man who was able to visualize land. Columbus noted in his ship’s log that Triana was the man who did so, but when the time came to account for it, he took credit for it. On the Niña traveled 26 men commanded by Vicente Yáñez Pinzón and its owner, Juan Niño.

Not much is known about the appearance of the crew that traveled on the caravels or the actions they committed once they arrived in America, except for one regrettable fact: the ending of the Arawak tribe, a human group settled in the West Indies that did not know fire, weapons or horses, but had a lot of gold. About them, Columbus wrote in his diary: “They were of strong constitution, with well-built bodies and beautiful features. They carry no weapons, nor do they know them. When I showed them a sword, they took it by the blade and cut themselves, not knowing what it was. They would make magnificent servants... With fifty men, we would subjugate them all, and with them, we would do as we pleased.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

