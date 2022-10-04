Galileo Galilei’s letter revealing his confrontation with the Church resurfaces

Historians rediscovered the original letter Galileo Galilei sent to the Vatican to defend his theory of heliocentrism.

Throughout history, it was thought that the iconic letter in which Galileo Galilei expressed his ideas against the Church had been lost. However, the seven pages of that important statement that the astronomer addressed to a friend were found and its contents revealed the true thoughts of this explorer of the skies.

The battle between Galileo and the Church

The theory that brought Galileo before the Roman Inquisition arose through the Dialogue on the two highest systems of the world. In that document, the astronomer defended the idea proposed by Copernicus, which indicated that the Earth and all the other planets revolved around the Sun.

However, to position oneself in favor of heliocentrism was to position oneself directly against ecclesiastical beliefs. The Ptolemaic model, which adhered to the sacred scriptures, defended that the Earth was the center of the universe and that this idea was considered sacred and not questionable.

Despite this, Galileo was faithful to his research and came to be considered a true enemy of the Church. On June 22, 1633, the astronomer was forced by Pope Urban VIII to pronounce on his knees the abandonment of his belief, all before the commission of inquisitors.

This dramatic scene was considered proof of one of the most serious confrontations between religion and science. The Inquisition had forced the astronomer to retract his model and consider it a simple hypothesis, but Galileo had his own opinion...

[Photo: Royal Society]

The discovery of Galileo’s letter

Before coming before the Roman Inquisition and kneeling in front of the commission, Galileo tried to express his willingness to resolve the conflict with the Church in a letter. According to the seven pages dated December 21, 1613, Galileo communicated with his friend Benedetto Castelli to share with him the statement he would send to Rome.

It is said that there are two different versions of that letter; one with a kind language, while the other contained a strong version. It is not known with certainty which was the letter that reached the hands of the clerics, but in the original - which was found much later - different corrections were confirmed to be from Galileo himself.

That is the version that the astronomer had confirmed as original and which he had asked his friend to send to Rome. However, time passed and the letter spent at least 250 years in the safekeeping of the Royal Society. Years later, it was rediscovered by Salvatore Ricciardo, a historian at the University of Bergamo in Italy.

What did the letter say?

According to historians Salvatore Ricciardo and Michele Camerota, the letter was addressed to Benedetto Castelli, a mathematician at the University of Pisa. In it, Galileo stated his arguments for the first time.

In a few words, the astronomer assured us that the few references in the Bible about astronomical events should not be taken literally, since the descriptions were modified for the scribes. He even pointed out that heliocentrism was not a theory incompatible with the Bible, but he did not succeed.

[Photo: Royal Society]

Galileo tried to get the original writing to the clergy, but the version that caused the storm is believed to be the one that reached the Vatican. Nevertheless, the astronomer spent all his resources and religious friendships to make the church see the truth of his intentions, but all to no avail.

The cosmic explorer was condemned to live under house arrest and for the rest of his life, he remained faithful to his theory. Now, the letter in which the astronomer defended his position was rediscovered and finally proved to be the original.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

