“Neither Male nor Female:” Analyzing the Use of a Neutral Gender to Refer to God

The English Church states that since ancient times it has been determined that God “is neither male nor female.”

The Church of England, the Anglican Church, whose head is the British monarchy, has caused controversy worldwide, as they claim that the use of gender-neutral terms to refer to God in prayers should be analyzed. This is a function of the growing worldwide attention on the correct use of pronouns for people who do not feel represented by a specific gender.

In addition, a spokesman for the Church argued that, since ancient times, it has been recognized that the image of God is neither a man nor a woman, so it would be appropriate to analyze the possibility of using neutral pronouns to refer to the religious figure.

“Christians have recognized since ancient times that God is neither male nor female,” stated a Church spokesperson. “However, the variety of ways of addressing and describing God found in scripture has not always been reflected in our worship.”

This comes at the General Synod, the Church’s governing body, where a priest asked about developing more inclusive language in authorized forms of worship and sought options for those who wish to speak of God in a “non-sexist way.”

For his part, Bishop Michael Ipgrave, who serves as vice chairman of the Church’s liturgical commission, stated that “the use of non-sexist language about God has been explored for several years.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

