The Mystery of the Hidden Maya City Bigger Than Manhattan

A recent discovery confirms that there was a Maya city larger than medieval England.

Do you think our civilization will last forever? The ancient Maya of the classic period thought so. However, after 2,000 years of the development of their civilization, their power and the mark they had left on the world had a tragic and sudden collapse that culminated in the migration of citizens to other areas of what we know today as the Americas, leaving behind destroyed cities and ruins that the world would eventually forget.

Although some villages survived, as well as some of the buildings and planning that the inhabitants did, most of the areas where they lived were hidden under a huge blanket of nature that prevented people from discovering what had happened in the past for hundreds of years. However, over the last few centuries, since the arrival of the Spanish in the Americas, several new civilizations have discovered what were once the great cities of the Maya and other ancient peoples.

One of these recent discoveries was very revealing, as it serves as proof that one of the ancient cities was much larger than originally thought: with detailed planning that serves as an example that the Maya were more advanced than we originally thought in agriculture, civil engineering, architecture, and transportation. The research was conducted by Brown University’s archaeology and anthropology branch, which consisted of laser scanning in the forests north of Petén, in what is now Guatemala, to find out what kind of structures the Maya may have created.

What they discovered was a city covering an area more than twice the size of medieval England and larger than Manhattan in New York, even though it was created more than 3,000 years earlier. It has more than 60,000 individual structures, including homes, palaces, ceremonial centers, and a 30-meter-high pyramid, which was thought to be a hill.

While in the past, that city was thought to be at least twice as small, these discoveries suggest that even the population was around 10 million. In contrast to the estimated 5 million who lived in Ancient Egypt, this is evidence of an advanced civilization in the Old World long before it was discovered by Europeans. In fact, they could be compared to Greece or China, which makes us think that, if that civilization had not collapsed, or if it had developed further, we would eventually have had a different society in this part of the world.

The laser system (called LiDAR - Light Detection and Ranging) works by launching millions of lasers from a helicopter or airplane that bounce off the ground, creating a kind of topographic map of the area analyzed. In addition to the above, fortresses, terraces, defensive walls, and roads were found, which is incredible, since there is no record of the Maya using the wheel throughout history, so they practically had an extremely complex system for transporting various products throughout their empire.

This discovery will pave the way for further research to gain a better understanding of how the Mayan civilizations of the area we know today as Guatemala functioned. LiDAR technology will also be used to scan other areas in search of a better view of the past. This case also serves as an example that no matter how long-lasting a society is, at any moment it can decay and be lost and discovered in the future.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

