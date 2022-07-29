The main Hindu gods and their role in mythology

They are the main deities of Hinduism, as well as the way they have been graphically represented and depicted.

Hinduism is one of the oldest religions in the world and its presence goes beyond South Asia, where it emerged in 5000 BC. Beyond being a homogeneous religion, it is considered to be the result of various traditions, cultures and beliefs that converged in the Indus Valley. And, like many others, it is a polytheistic religion: there are multiple gods and divinities, each with different names according to their particular representation, functions and meaning.

What are the main gods of Hinduism? The following is a brief account of the main Hindu divinities, their representations and the function of each one in mythology:

Brahma

Brahma is the creator deity of the universe. He is usually represented with four faces, symbolizing his omnipresence, and four arms. According to Vishnuist beliefs, Brahma emerged from a floating lotus flower in the navel of the sleeping Vishnu. He is known for his presence in the divine trinity Trimurti along with Vishnu and Shiva.

Saraswati

Wife of Brahma, who represents purity and wisdom. She is also a symbol of fertility and, like other deities of the Hindu tradition, inspires culture and the arts, especially music: she is represented with a sitar, the traditional Indian stringed instrument.

Shiva

Another element of the Trimurti is Shiva, deity of destruction: in addition to physical destruction in the earthly world, he represents the destruction of humanity in favor of a spiritual rebirth: death as a path to reincarnation. He is represented with his legs crossed and with a snake around his neck. Shivaism considers him the most important deity.

Vishnu

The third figure of the Trimurti is Vishnu, who maintains the balance between the creative force of Brahma and the destruction represented by Shiva. He is the deity of peace and goodness and, in addition to four arms, also has 10 avatars.

Krishna

One of the reincarnations of Vishnu and, according to Krishnaism, is the main form of God and from him the other deities arise. He is represented playing a traditional flute and, for that reason, he is also related to the arts and, above all, music.

Lakshmi

She is the wife of Vishnu and is considered the goddess of beauty, love and good luck. She is represented perched on a lotus flower, accompanied by two elephants (symbol of fortune) on her back, or on the eagle Garuda next to Vishnu.

Hánuman

Known as the “monkey god”, Hánuman is considered one of the aspects of Shiva. He possesses enormous strength, so he is associated with strength and endurance. He is a faithful companion of the god Rama.

Ganesha

The god of intelligence, who is represented with a human body and an elephant’s head, representing culture, arts, sciences and also the struggle against life’s obstacles. He is the son of Parvati and Shiva, who would have replaced his human head with an elephant head.

Kali

This female deity is feared and respected at the same time. In one hand she carries a sword and, in the other, the head of her enemy. A necklace made of heads adorns her neck. Through one of her forms, Parvati, she is related to Shiva, because she also has a destructive force that only this god can calm.

Rama

One of the avatars of Vishnu who came into the world to fight against evil. Together with his wife Sita, he represents purity and love in marriage.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish.

