Incitatus’, the horse Caligula fell in love with and almost married

Emperor Caligula made history for his extravagances, including that of his favorite horse Incitatus which he even appointed as consul.

It is known that the history of the Rome keeps dark and extravagant secrets, but none other than that of Caligula and his horse Incitatus or Incato whom he named consul and with whom he supposedly wanted to marry. The life of the so-called mad emperor was full of excesses that he took to another level when he shared his luxuries with his favorite pet.

Incitatus’ luxurious life

Caligula not only had a marble stable built for Incitatus but also gave him a house complete with huge gardens and up to 18 servants to look after him.

The famous horse, who had his own ivory statue, slept and dressed exclusively in precious stones and purple blankets, the most expensive color in Ancient Rome. In addition, his daily menu consisted of oat flakes, squid, mussels, chicken, and even wine served in golden cups at the same table as the emperor.

Since it was a racehorse, the obsessed Caligula did not hesitate to sleep with it the night before the races and decreed general silence throughout the city so that the little horse could rest properly. If anyone dared to make a tiny noise, they were severely punished.

From beloved pet to the consul

It seems unbelievable, but Caligula appointed his horse as consul. He even tried to elevate his public office to the senator but failed, as he saw his end, at a very young age, in the hands of his own praetorian guard.

Some historians claim that he possibly did this to ridicule the senators; however, the exact reason is unknown. There are several theories about the unusual love that Caligula had for his horse Incato, but one of them states that as the emperor’s personality was playful and sarcastic, he possibly did everything for his pet to provoke the government because, with this, he let them know that a horse supposedly could perform its tasks better.

Caligula is, without a doubt, one of the most intriguing characters in history. The coincidence of his alleged madness to that of other emperors of the time has even made historians believe that there was surely a biological or environmental explanation. Many point out that personalities such as Nero and Caligula suffered from Plumbism or lead poisoning. If that’s the case, the relationship Caligula had with Incitatus would well be a consequence of this.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

