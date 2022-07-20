Jacobo Grinberg, the Mexican scientist who mysteriously disappear while studying telepathy

Jacobo was between two worlds, he was a renowned scientist and at the same time, he was breaking the limits of science. This is his story.

Have you ever heard of Jacobo Grinberg, the Mexican scientist who studied and tried to prove the existence of telepathy? Well, it happens that this is one of the most talked about mysteries, mainly because he is often related to the paranormal stuff and science.

Jacobo Grinberg was a Mexican scientist known for expanding the study of consciousness to prove the existence of telepathy.

He met the shaman called “Pachita” and documented her practices in which she performed clean hand surgeries on incurable diseases, to which Jacobo rectified that they were not a fraud. From this discovery, Jacobo decided to study more about meditation, Mexican shamanism, and astrology.

Synergistic theory

To give scientific support to the paranormal, he created the synergistic theory (the term synergy is a compound word derived from the words synthesis and energy), based on quantum physics. That is to say, Jacobo assured that humans could be able to modify their reality, enter and leave it as the shaman “Pachita” did.

What happened to Jacobo Grinberg?

While Grinberg was developing several experiments to test his synergistic theory, he suddenly disappeared.

To be exact, he disappeared in 1994, a controversial year for Mexico; between the Zapatista uprising, the inauguration of President Ernesto Zedillo’s administration, the start of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the beginning of a deep economic crisis, elections, and the assassination of a presidential candidate.

So it’s no surprise that the intriguing disappearance of the scientist Jacobo Grinberg, was an absence that was forgotten within a few months.

Theories of his disappearance

It was thought that he could have been the victim of a space abduction, a crime of passion, or simply eliminated from the face of the earth by NASA or the CIA.

To this day there is no concrete information about what happened, his brother Ari Telch, a renowned actor in Mexico, recently stated that Jacobo’s investigation was closed many years ago.

The enigma surrounding this scientist remains unsolved and some say that this case will remain a mystery to science.

Who was Jacobo Grinberg?

He was born on December 12, 1946, originally from Mexico City. Jacobo decided to study psychology at the National University of Mexico (UNAM), after graduating he traveled to the United States to continue his studies and obtained a doctorate at the New York Medical College.

Upon returning to Mexico, he soon made his dreams come true: the creation of a psychophysiology laboratory at the Universidad Anahuac, and after that, in 1987, he created the National Institute for the Study of Consciousness, with the help of the UNAM and the office for technology and studies in Mexico, also known as CONACyT.

Where to find books by Jacobo Grinberg?

The doctor wrote around 46 books, not to mention that he had the largest research laboratory at UNAM.

If you are interested in buying any of the 46 works of the Mexican scientist, there are different bookstores and stores where you can find them

Do you want to know more about Grinberg’s theory, but you are not a voracious reader? We recommend you to watch the documentary by film director Ida Cuellar, who in 2020 made this film called: The Secret of Doctor Grinberg.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

