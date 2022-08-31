The ‘Man of the Hole,’ the last of his tribe, passed leaving a unique legacy of his culture

He lived in solitude for 27 years after his tribe was cruelly ravaged.

Officials from Brazil’s Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai) said that the body of the “Man of the Hole,” the last man of his tribe, was found lying in a hammock and adorned with feathers. He was the last member of the Tanarau Territory in the state of Rondônia, which borders Bolivia and is highly coveted by farmers, loggers, cattle ranchers, and miners.

Indigenous genocide in Amazonia

The Amazon rainforest is one of the world’s most important lungs, and it is to be expected that a great diversity of life inhabits its trees. But a great deal of natural wealth is synonymous with the extraction of natural resources. This is why it has been the scene of the most bloody battles to seize the resources that lie in the Amazon, taking a toll on the lives of the indigenous peoples.

It is well known that from faraway Mongolia to the Amazon rainforest, traditional indigenous peoples are the most conscious about the protection of natural areas. For this reason, they devote their lives to caring for and protecting the nature that is their livelihood and home. Unfortunately, this situation has made them completely vulnerable to human greed, and countless indigenous murders have been perpetrated in the name of progress and natural resource extraction.

In 1970 the tribe to which the “Man of the Hole” belonged fell victim to this situation. The members of his tribe became targets of genocide because a portion of their land was coveted by miners, cattle ranchers, and loggers.

It was learned that the killings gradually decreased the numbers of the tribe, which did not have sufficient protection from the government to subsist peacefully on their land. In 1990 only 7 members of the tribe survived; however, 6 of them were massacred in 1995 by illegal miners, killings for which no one has ever been brought to justice.

Since then, the “Man in the Hole” lived in solitude, completely isolated from the world and unwilling to be contacted. On several occasions, the Funai tried to contact the man whose name always remained unknown, but without success. The solitary man made it clear, on more than one occasion, that he did not want to be disturbed and only wanted to live in peace on his land.

In 1998 Funai officials severely restricted access to the land in an attempt to protect it from further damage. However, the stalking did not stop, and in 2009 bullet casings were found in his territory.

[Photo: Survival International/Vincent Carelli]

The “Man of the Hole” is dead

Members of the Funai found the body of the “Man of the Hole” in a hammock; he was covered in feathers. They said he apparently died of natural causes at approximately 60 years of age. “He symbolized both the heinous violence and cruelty inflicted on indigenous peoples around the world in the name of colonization and profit, but also their resistance,” said Fiona Watson, director of research and advocacy for Survival International, a global organization that works to protect indigenous peoples and their rights.

“We can only imagine the horrors he had witnessed in his life and the loneliness of his existence after the rest of his tribe was killed, but he resisted all attempts at contact with determination and made it clear that he just wanted to be left alone.”

Unfortunately, Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has shown a penchant for the destruction of nature for profit. Since he assumed the presidency, murder rates of indigenous peoples have increased, and natural resource extraction is on the rise.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

