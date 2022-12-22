Nazca Lines in Peru, the Mystery Behind the Puzzling Geoglyphs

It is not known with certainty how many figures are hidden in the desert, as archaeologists continue to discover more Nazca Lines.

The Nazca Lines have lived in the Peruvian desert for millennia, yet it was only a century ago that we first learned of their existence. The mysterious geoglyphs stretch surprisingly across vast arid areas to give life to representative figures ranging from animals such as hummingbirds, monkeys, and whales, to men. There are so many figures that they are believed to cover nearly 450 square kilometers and represent Peru’s historical and cultural heritage.

What are the Nazca Lines

The Nazca Lines (also spelled Nasca) are a series of geoglyphs that have been found in the coastal area of the pampas of Jumana, in the Nazca desert, Peru. Its origin is not very clear yet, although it is thought to be divided mainly into two phases, the first one would cover 400 B.C. to 200 B.C., the moment in which the Paracas civilization settled in that region of Peru. The second moment of creation of lines took place from 200 B.C. to 500 A.D., when they are attributed to the Nazca culture.

Therefore, it is believed that the artisans of both the Paracas and Nazca cultures are behind the drawings created on the desert floor that give life to what we know as the Nazca Lines. However, the reason is not clear, and it is not known for what purpose they were drawn.

They were created from incisions in the desert topsoil that are coated with reddish-brown iron oxide to reveal a grayish-yellow subsoil. The lines are usually not very deep, only 10 to 15 centimeters deep and an average of 33 centimeters wide. But they have managed to survive for so many millennia thanks to the climatic conditions of the place, which offers insulation from the winds and an average temperature of 25ºC with a very low percentage of humidity.

Most of the Nazca Lines are just formless lines that cross the desert, but many others are anthropomorphic geoglyphs of animals such as hummingbirds, whales, monkeys, and cats, and there are even human representations in different situations. Other living beings such as flowers, plants, and trees were also added to the desert floor thanks to the ancient artisans of Peru and finally, other geometric figures such as triangles, rectangles, and spirals can be seen.

When were the Nazca Lines discovered?

The first to formally study the Nazca Lines was the Peruvian archaeologist Toribio Mejia Xesspe. The researcher crossed the Peruvian desert on foot and found the lines traced on the ground, later discovering that they were geoglyphs. But it was not until 1930 with the increase of air traffic lines that the Nazca Lines became better known and began to attract the attention of tourists.

It is possible to observe the work of Peru’s ancient artisans from the air, but it is a myth that this is the only way to see the forms. A 2007 investigation analyzed nearly 1,500 figures in the Palpa region and found that all of them were visible from a ground perspective.

It is not known with certainty how many figures are hidden in the desert, as archaeologists continue to discover more Nazca Lines, although it is also true that they are in danger due to the increase of all-terrain vehicles that travel through the desert. It is for this reason that there is a wide debate about the conservation efforts of this precious cultural heritage that speaks of Peru’s past.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

