Nelson Mandela’s family angry at Meghan Markle’s comparison

Meghan Markle’s comparison of her wedding with Nelson Mandela’s liberation has sparked a lot of controversies.

A couple of days ago, The Cut released an interview with Meghan Markle in which she talked about what it’s been like for the royal family to move to California and try to settle while being in the midst of a high-profile family feud. As it happens with everything Meghan or Harry do, there was some backlash directed at the Sussexes. However, most of the backlash this time is actually deserved.

In the interview, Meghan recalled a brief encounter she had with one of the cast members of the Lion King live-action film at the premiere in London in 2019. According to her, the South African actor, told Meghan that people in his country celebrated her wedding to Prince Harry the same way they had celebrated Nelson Mandela’s liberation in 1990.

“He looked at me, and he’s just like light. He said, ‘I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.’”

Now, this statement is all over the top and really problematic, and of course, understandably, Nelson Mandela’s family wasn’t happy about it. His grandson, Zwelivelile Mandela, told the British media outlet, the Daily Mail, that they had been surprised to hear Meghan comparing her wedding to his grandfather’s liberation. To start with, Mandla, as he is called, stated that his grandfather’s celebration “was based on overcoming 350 years of colonialism with 60 years of a brutal apartheid regime in South Africa.”

Mandla added that in no way both events, though historical, are comparable or can “be equated to as the same.” He’s not wrong. Nelson Mandela became the symbol of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa despite being imprisoned for 27. Still, in jail, he lead the movement that eventually ended the cruel rule of apartheid and centuries of racism under the colonial yoke. So, comparing the wedding of a woman with one of the most privileged (and I dare say a member of a family highly guilty of the atrocities committed during their colonial rule) people in the entire world to the liberation of a man who fought to free his people is outrageous.

Zwelivelile added that the celebration, as Meghan recalls, of people dancing and cheering on the streets of South Africa in 1990 when his grandfather was released from prison after almost three decades, is definitely more important and historical than her marriage “to a white prince.” Mandla also pointed out that South Africans are still “bearing the scars of the past” and that Mandela’s liberation and the celebration it sparked was “a product of the majority of our people being brought out onto the streets to exercise the right of voting for the first time.”

Of course, Zwelivelile wasn’t the only one to talk about this problematic statement, the matter reached social media where anger towards the Duchess of Sussex even sparked the hashtag #VoetsekMeghan, which means “go away, Meghan,” in Afrikaans.

We’ve said it before, the Royal Family, either estranged or not, urgently needs to assume responsibility for the actions their institution has done in the past and realize that they’re still in a position of power due to the horrors and pain endured by millions for their cause. That entitlement only reflects the immense privilege they’re immersed in despite their attempts to appear as woke people.

