“It Can Be Revised:” Pope Francis Discusses Celibacy in the Catholic Church

Pope Francis made surprising statements about the future of celibacy in the Catholic Church.

In a historic statement, Pope Francis said he was willing to review celibacy in the Catholic Church since it is a temporary prescription of the Western Church. He said in an interview published this Friday in an exclusive interview with Infobae to talk about his tenth anniversary as Pontiff.

What Did Pope Francis Say about the Celibacy of Priests?

When Pope Francis was expressly asked if the issue of celibacy could be reviewed, the answer was surprising: “Yes, yes. In fact, everyone in the Eastern Church is married. Or those who want to. There they make a choice. Before ordination, there is the choice to marry or to be celibate. In fact, in the Catholic Church, there are married priests: the whole Eastern Rite is married. All of it. All the Eastern Rite. Here in the Curia, we have one -just today, I met him- who has his wife; his son.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“There is no contradiction for a priest to be able to marry. Celibacy in the Western Church is a temporary prescription: I don’t know if it is resolved in one way or another, but it is provisional in this sense; it is not eternal like priestly ordination, which is forever, whether you like it or not. Whether you leave or not is another matter, but it is forever. Celibacy, on the other hand, is a discipline.”

Pope Francis acknowledged that “sometimes celibacy can lead you to sexism,” and stressed the need to appoint more women to positions of responsibility in the Vatican. “The Council of the Economy is six cardinals and six lay people. The laity is all male, of course. It had to be renewed, and I put one male and five women. Instead of putting a vice-governor, I put a vice-governor, and he (the governor, Fernando Berges) feels much more helped because women resolve and resolve well. Women have a different methodology. They have a different sense of time, of waiting, of patience, different from men. This does not diminish men, they are different. And they have to complement each other.”

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

What Changes Could Be in Store for the Catholic Church?

Pope Francis’ statements come in a context of great debate within the Church, especially after the appearance, three years ago, of the synodal process in Germany, a forum for dialogue that seeks formulas to overcome the crisis in the Catholic Church, shaken by scandals of abuse of minors. During the last months, proposals such as the end of obligatory celibacy or that women have access to the priesthood or questions about homosexuality have been advanced, which is provoking complaints in the Vatican and fears of a schism in the German Church.

The Vatican considered in the past that “it would not be licit to initiate in the dioceses, before a concordant agreement at the level of the universal Church, new official structures or doctrines, which would represent a wound to ecclesial communion and a threat to the unity of the Church.” Pope Francis, 86, will complete ten years as the head of the Catholic Church next Monday, a period in which he has focused his efforts on reforming the Holy See to make it more transparent and effective, not without opposition from the most conservative sectors of the Vatican.

ADVERTISING - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Story written in Spanish by Miguel Fernández in Cultura Colectiva News

Podría interesarte