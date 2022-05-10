Prince Charles replaces the Queen for the first time at the opening of Parliament

This was the first time since 1963 that the Queen misses the opening of the Parliament.

EFE - Prince Charles, the heir to the British crown, made history on Tuesday by replacing Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the formal opening of Parliament, where he read out the government’s legislative program, which includes measures against uncontrolled protests by environmental groups and plans for the cost of living.

Due to her mobility problems, the 96-year-old sovereign was forced to cancel her attendance at this constitutional event, her first absence since 1963, when she was unable to attend Parliament because she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Edward.

In a clear sign of a transition within the British monarchy, the Prince of Wales, 73, assumed today the functions of head of state and was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his eldest son, the Duke of Cambridge, who for the first time attends this ceremony.

A grandiose ceremony

Despite the absence of Elizabeth II, the ceremony was held with all the pomp that tradition dictates, in the House of Lords (high), where the imperial crown, placed on a red cushion, a symbol of the important relationship between monarchy and parliament, was not missing.

On behalf of the Queen and from that room reserved for the nobility, Prince Charles complied with the protocol by asking an emissary to call the Commons (deputies of the lower house) to listen to his speech.

After walking down the aisle separating the two chambers in the Palace of Westminster, the emissary received a slammed door as soon as she reached the Commons, a traditional gesture and symbol of the independence and democratic power of the House of Commons.

In front of the Commons, the emissary made three loud knocks on the door with a stick to communicate to the deputies the call of Prince Charles on behalf of the head of state.

From there, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the leader of the opposition, Labour’s Keir Starmer, walked together to the House of Lords, followed by ministers, the so-called “shadow cabinet” (Labour), and the rest of the MPs.

Once everyone was in the Upper House -the Lords with their colorful ermine cloaks-, the Prince of Wales, dressed in military uniform, read in just ten minutes the general lines of the Executive’s program for the next parliamentary period.

Which are this year’s initiatives?

Johnson’s plan contains 38 pieces of legislation, including measures to alleviate the high cost of living due to rising inflation and energy prices and to boost economic growth in order to reduce economic and social inequalities between different parts of the country.

The Executive expects to introduce a legislative project aimed at modifying EU laws that remained in force after Brexit.

Among other things, the Government will introduce a bill aimed at tackling the growing protests of some environmental groups, with the imposition of prison sentences of up to 12 months for interfering with the activity of airports or railroads.

This measure is designed to limit the activity of organizations such as “Insulate Britain” and “Extinction Rebellion”, which in recent years have taken drastic measures, such as blocking highways, to draw attention to the climate crisis.

Some opposition parties, such as the Liberal Democrats, consider these plans to be “dangerous and draconian”.

Another piece of legislation is related to the media, with which the government hopes to give the green light to the privatization of Channel 4 television.

The Government is confident that it will be able to push these bills through with a majority in the House of Commons.

