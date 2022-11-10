The pyramids of Giza could be gone within 100 years

The pyramids of Giza and the archaeological legacy of Egypt could disappear in 100 years, said Zahi Hawass, eminence in Egyptology.

The pyramids of Giza are the greatest legacy that Egypt preserves of its ancient culture, and not only that nation, but the Egyptians are part of the history of humanity, as they contributed a great cultural heritage. However, the majestic structures now face a new challenge and could disappear within 100 years, say Egyptian authorities.

According to Egyptologists, the pyramids were built more than 4,500 years ago, so they hold a deep sense of ancestral wisdom. To this day no one has been able to discover how such pyramidal structures were built without the help of modern technology, besides the fact that they are in perfect alignment with the belt of the Orion constellation, making them a great mystery that has amazed the most prodigious minds such as Nikola Tesla.

Although they have managed to survive more than four millennia and the passage of time has not been able to overthrow the pyramids, they now face a new challenge that could end up making them disappear: climate change. This was stated by Zahi Hawass, former Minister of Antiquities of Egypt, during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27, which is held every year and is being held in that nation.

The conference organized by the UN brings together leaders from all over the world to discuss the most relevant issues related to the climate crisis and propose action measures and agreements to keep global temperature levels below 1.5ºC from pre-industrial levels.

Giza pyramids could disappear due to climate change

This is the first time in 30 years that the COP is organized in a territory where archaeological remains are so relevant, so the participation of Zahi Hawass surprised the participants. It was precisely in the framework of COP27 that the eminent archaeologist, who specialized in Egyptology and whose presence in documentaries has marked more than one generation, warned about the damage that climate change is causing to the pyramids of Giza.

The biggest problem Egypt faces in preserving its vast cultural legacy is that most of the remains are exposed to the elements. Although the mythical pyramids have managed to survive the relentless passage of time, they will not survive the dizzying changes that global warming will bring to desert temperatures.

“From my point of view, in 100 years, all these antiquities will disappear due to climate change,” warned Zahi Hawass, during the COP27 held in Egypt.

Never before had a former minister with so many years of experience and with such a great legacy of archaeological dissemination as Hawass, been part of the conference on climate change. This is why the Egyptologist took the opportunity to show how the inaction of governments worldwide could take its toll not only on nature, which is already suffering damage but also on the archaeological legacy of his country, which is of vital importance for understanding the history of humanity.

Story originally published in Spanish in Ecoosfera

