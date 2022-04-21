The cutest pictures of baby Queen Elizabeth have been released and will brighten your day

To celebrate her 96th birthday, photos from when Queen Elizabeth was a baby were published.

On this day in 1926, a little girl who was never destined to become a monarch was born and who would have thought that she was going to change history. Princess Elizabeth, born as the successor of the dukedom of York later became the successor to the British throne and now has become the longest-reigning monarch.

To celebrate her 96th birthday, the Royal Collection Trust published a couple of photographs to remember the life of Her Majesty, but it was one that really caught our eyes: the one where she is a little cutie-pie at only 2 years old.

It it she is seen next to Queen Mary, her grandmother. The picture has written over it “Mary + little Elizabeth” and is dated in 1927.

#HappyBirthdayYourMajesty. Queen Elizabeth II was born on this day in 1926. Here are five photographs of moments from Her Majesty’s life. First, the infant Princess Elizabeth with her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1927. pic.twitter.com/av8YXAD45Z — Royal Collection Trust (@RCT) April 21, 2022

“Then Princess Elizabeth, she was the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York and was never expected to become Queen. Her life changed in 1936 when her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated, and her father became King George VI and the young Princess became the heir presumptive.”, wrote the Royal Collection Trust.

If that wasn’t enough, the organization shared another cute picture of little Lilibet smiling directly to the camera and with both of her hands in her face.

Happy Birthday Your Majesty! Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph taken when she was... Posted by The Royal Family on Thursday, April 21, 2022

These photos probably would not have been the same if we had known by then that Elizabeth would become the longest-reigning queen of the United Kingdom.

