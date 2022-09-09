King Charles III addresses his subjects for the first time as the monarch

King Charles III was seen earlier greeting people outside Buckingham Palace.

Sitting next to a lovely portrait of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the now King Charles III, addressed the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth as their new monarch. In a very touching speech broadcast globally, the King spoke briefly about some plans for the future.

He started sharing with the world the mourning for the passing of his mother, remembering her as an example and inspiration she inspired for generations in the UK and the world. King Charles remembered the iconic speech in 1947 from Cape Town where she promised to devote her life “whether it be short or long” to the service of her people and promised to keep the same commitment in his new role as monarch.

Queen Elizabeth, as the King remembered, saw that speech as a profound personal commitment, and as such, she even made sacrifices in the name of duty and never waved when things got complicated. He intends to adopt that duty and follow her steps in the biding love of tradition and embrace of progress she always showed.

As he mentioned, his life changed immediately as he assumes this new responsibility and role, but also, the lives of his family. King Charles thanked his wife, now Queen consort Camilla, for the 17 years in service to the Crown and assured her that, together, will keep the same love and enthusiasm they’ve shown.

The immediate change is that William has officially inherited the dukedom of Cornwall as well as the states in Scotland Charles used to own. However, as expected, he took this first speech to name his heir William and Catherine, the new Prince and Princes of Wales. “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty.” This came to no one’s surprise, although it was expected the announcement would be made in the following months.

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”



His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

King Charles also mentioned his second son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. He expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” This confirms that the Sussexes intend to carry out their lives in California as they have done so for the past years. However, there’s a slight change in their lives as well; although he didn’t address the matter. Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet are now by law Prince and Princess and could carry the titles of His and Her Royal Majesties. According to the law, the grandchildren of the monarch are entitled to it.

Lastly, King Charles devoted some sweet words to his “Mama:”

“As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

