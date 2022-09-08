Charles is officially His Majesty King Charles III

His first decision as monarch of the UK was to confirm his name as King Charles III.

The end of an era has happened as Queen Elizabeth II passed this September, 8. Although the country will mourn for weeks and months the death of a monarch who ruled for the past seven decades, her passing starts a new era, the reign of a monarch who has been preparing to rule all his life and that has been for a long time the longest-serving heir to the throne in world’s history, Charles’ reign.

The very first second after the Queen passed, Charles became King. Although his coronation won’t happen shortly (it will take at least half a year), Charles is now the monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Establishing his monarchical name, however, was urgent despise the mourning process he must be going through.

For the past years, it had been rumored that Charles would be taking one of his other names: Philip Arthur George. However, his first decree as monarch was to announce that he will be known as His Majesty King Charles III.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In the same message where Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the institution established Charles as the new monarch, adding that “the King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” About an hour after the passing of the Queen was announced, Charles issued a message through Buckingham Palace signed as His Majesty the King. There he stated that “during this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

However, he hadn’t announced his official name still. It was the newly appointed Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who first called him King Charles III during her statement about the Queen’s passing. Minutes later it was officially announced that the King will keep his first name as a monarch. Now, what other changes happened immediately after the passing of Queen Elizabeth?

King Charles III has also been appointed head of the Commonwealth, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. While Prince William, now first in the succession line, won’t be named Prince of Wales right away (the new monarch has to name it and it can take even years as his mother did), Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have automatically inherited the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

In the following hours, Charles will be officially proclaimed King in London. That’s why it was announced that he and Queen Consort Camilla will be traveling to England’s capital tomorrow, although he won’t be present at this first event. The ceremony will take place at St. James’ Palace in front of what is known as the Accession Council. There, he has to appoint the members of his Privy Council. These are usually formed by senior MPs, civil servants, commissioners of the Commonwealth, and the Mayor of London.

A second Privy council meeting will take place with King Charles present where he will deliver a speech. Following British tradition, there is not a formal “swearing” ceremony, but he’s expected to give a declaration following the protocol set in the 18th century where he will make an oath. This meeting has followed a fanfare of trumpeters to make official the public proclamation.

It’s still to be determined if King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla will change residencies and move into Buckingham Palace as tradition states.

