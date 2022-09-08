ADVERTISING

Operation Unicorn: The protocol to be followed for Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II died this Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The world joins the United Kingdom in mourning; Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 years old, this September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. With it, the so-called Operation Unicorn has been activated.

Before the death of the monarch, the protocols have been activated. However, since the Queen passed in Scotland before Operation London Bridge is carried out, Operation Unicorn must be set in motion.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation Unicorn is the code name given to the protocol to follow in the event of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland.

With the imminent death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland, Operation Unicorn begins with an immediate suspension of business in the Scottish Parliament and plans to potentially manage the thousands of visitors to Balmoral and Edinburgh who wish to pay their condolences to the Royal Family.

Afterward, members of the Royal Family will gather around the Scottish Parliament, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, where there will be a police presence. After that, the body of Queen Elizabeth II will be taken by train from Aberdeen to Edinburgh, to rest first at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official residence in Scotland.

The coffin will be moved down the Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral for a reception service, where Scotland’s civic leaders, dignitaries, and members of the public will have the opportunity to offer their condolences and sign a book of their respects.

Finally, in Operation Unicorn, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will board the royal train at Waverley Station to travel from the east coast to London, with plans for a guard of honor on all platforms from Edinburgh southward, ending at the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

