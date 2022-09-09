World leaders join the Royal Family to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Some world leaders have already reacted on social networks to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Today’s date, September 8, will go down in history, as the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been announced, a fact that has shocked the whole world, for this reason, leaders of different countries have reacted to the unfortunate news that puts an end to an entire era.
Today, the British crown reported the unfortunate news that ends the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
World leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Liz Truss (United Kingdom)
Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico)
Justin Trudeau (Canada)
Emmanuel Macron (France)
Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)
Joe and Jill Biden (United States)
Barack and Michelle Obama (United States)
Sandra Mason (Barbados)
“Just under one year ago Barbados took the decision to complete the course of independence by breaking constitutional ties with the British monarchy and establishing the world’s newest republic. Significant as that decision was, given the place Barbados has held in the British Empire for centuries, it did not in the least diminish the friendship between our two nations, or indeed with Buckingham Palace.”
Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine)
“We extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
Narendra Modi (India)
Pope Francis
“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth.”
Vladimir Putin (Russia)
“I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain.” (to King Charles III)
Jair M. Bolsonaro (Brazil)
Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa)
“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”
