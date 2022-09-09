World leaders join the Royal Family to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Some world leaders have already reacted on social networks to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Today’s date, September 8, will go down in history, as the death of Queen Elizabeth II has been announced, a fact that has shocked the whole world, for this reason, leaders of different countries have reacted to the unfortunate news that puts an end to an entire era.

Today, the British crown reported the unfortunate news that ends the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

World leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Liz Truss (United Kingdom)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/Acp3xy5kH4 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (Mexico)

Envío mis condolencias a los pueblos del Reino Unido por el fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II, monarca británica y soberana de 14 estados independientes. De igual manera, las hago extensivas a sus familiares, amigos y miembros de la Casa Real. — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 8, 2022

Justin Trudeau (Canada)

My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Emmanuel Macron (France)

Sa Majesté la Reine Elizabeth II a incarné la continuité et l’unité de la nation britannique plus de 70 ans durant. Je garde le souvenir d’une amie de la France, une reine de cœur qui a marqué à jamais son pays et son siècle. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)

La República Bolivariana de Venezuela lamenta el fallecimiento de la Reina Isabel II de Inglaterra, monarca británica. Expresamos nuestras condolencias a la familia real, al Reino Unido y al pueblo británico. ¡Paz a su Alma! pic.twitter.com/RovL3OOf2P — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 8, 2022

Joe and Jill Biden (United States)

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Barack and Michelle Obama (United States)

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

Sandra Mason (Barbados)

“Just under one year ago Barbados took the decision to complete the course of independence by breaking constitutional ties with the British monarchy and establishing the world’s newest republic. Significant as that decision was, given the place Barbados has held in the British Empire for centuries, it did not in the least diminish the friendship between our two nations, or indeed with Buckingham Palace.”

Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukraine)

“We extend sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Narendra Modi (India)

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

Pope Francis

“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth.”

Vladimir Putin (Russia)

“I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain.” (to King Charles III)

Jair M. Bolsonaro (Brazil)

Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa)

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world.”

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva News

