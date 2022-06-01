Angry Brits pour discontent over Queen Elizabeth’s photos at Stonehenge

They wanted to merge two of the most symbolical British icons.

With Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations just around the corner, we’ve seen a parade of homages, lovely decorations flooding the streets of the UK, and what caused a great impact, the projection of eight photos of the monarch on the pillars of the ancient Stonehenge in England.

Each photograph represents a decade in the reign of Queen Elizabeth, with iconic moments like the day of her coronation in 1953, one of her riding one of her beloved horses in the sixties, a trip to Mexico in 1975, and so on.

For many, the homage represents two of the most important icons of England and the United Kingdom and even some called the installation “thronehenge.” However, for many others, this was utterly disrespectful.

We’ve projected eight portraits of Queen Elizabeth II onto Stonehenge. Each picture is from a different decade of The Queen’s reign. pic.twitter.com/bnJZeONKXe — English Heritage (@EnglishHeritage) May 30, 2022

The projection, called by English Heritage, organizers of the installation, as a “spellbinding homage” to the “most iconic pillars in Britain” was seen as a desecration of the 5,000-year-old monument.

Although it’s still unknown the purpose behind Stonehenge’s building, historians believe it must be a religious site and since the 12th century, the pagan community has adopted it as a landmark of religious importance. Using for this purpose is turning an important piece of history into a “billboard” to promote the institution.

This isn’t the first time that this prehistoric monument, considered by many as a sacred site, has a promotional landscape for royal issues, however, it’s the first time that it intervened in that way, which many fear could manage the integrity of the site. Protests like this one happened in Mexico when the pyramids of Teotihuacan were intervened to make a light spectacle reflected on them.

Photos of the Queen have been placed all over the country by loyal subjects on their home and shop windows. But even the institution has been making special installments like the one in Stonehenge in spots like London’s Marble Arch.

