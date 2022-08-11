The Sandman: the god that inspired Netflix’s darkest series

The production, which has become one of the most watched on the platform, is inspired by Greek mythology.

Only a few days have passed since its premiere, and The Sandman is already sweeping Netflix due to its dark theme, as well as the long wait that fans of the DC comic book, on which the new series is based, had to live.

The story written in 1989 by Neil Gaiman, is centered on Sandman, a mystical being who controls people’s dreams, but due to a misunderstanding, is captured by a stranger who keeps him in captivity for more than a century.

Due to his long absence, the world is turned upside down, and he must summon other beings such as Lucifer and Death to help him in his task of rebuilding what he left in pause.

One of the successes that The Sandman has had is that the series was written with the help of Gaiman, who accompanied the producers throughout the adaptation process, so as not to lose the essence of the original story, something that regularly happens and bothers fans.

Although some minor modifications were made, such as the character of Constantine, who in the comic is a man and in the series is a woman, the production remains faithful to the main inspiration: Morpheus, the character from Greek mythology who is known for being the god of sleep.

The myth of Morpheus

According to Greek mythology, he is the god of dreams, as he is the son of Hypnos (sleep) and Nix (Night).

His main characteristic are his wings, which helped him to move quickly through the earth and induce humans to sleep, and make them forget for a few hours the situations that the gods make them go through in their daily lives. He was also punished by Zeus, since he was caught revealing truths to people while they were dreaming.

Another important fact is that Greek doctors worshipped Morpheus in their temples, through rituals such as lighting incense, relaxing music, and fasting, which induced sleep.

Who is Sandman?

The myth of Morpheus came to Anglo-Saxon culture represented as Sandman, a character who visits the bedrooms of mortals every night, to sprinkle magic sand in their eyes and thus disconnect from everyday problems.

This character has appeared in literature, songs, as well as movies. The first recorded tale is from 1841 and was written by Hans Christian Andersen, who talked about the “sandman”. Another example is the song Enter Sadman, written and performed by the Thrash Metal band Metallica for their famous Black Album.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

