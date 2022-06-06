Which is the real purpose of the British Royal Family and the Queen?

The truth is that the Royal Family’s role is more symbolic than proactive in the British government.

There is no more famous and recognized Royal Family than the British one, leaded, of course, by Queen Elizabeth II who this 2022 accomplished the milestone of 70 years in front of the throne. But, have you ever wondered which is her job as monarch and what is the purpose of the whole Royal Family?

Some may say that they are just a leak of public money from British taxpayers while others see them as a kind of tourist attraction that pour thousands of pounds into the U.K. The truth is that their role is more symbolic than proactive in the British government.

They represent the Monarchy

Monarchy is the oldest form of government in the United Kingdom and in such, a king or a queen is the Head of State. In the case of the British Monarchy, a constitutional one, the Sovereign has no political or executive role. That means, she or he cannot make and pass legislation but his or her signature is needed as part of the Royal Assent, the monarch has to appoint a Prime Minister and has to open the Parliament.

In this case, the king or queen is obliged to follow the government’s advice and must be neutral in all political matters, and cannot vote or speak publicly about it.

Basically, their main purpose is to act as a focus for national identity, unity, and pride; as well as to give a sense of stability and continuity, just like Queen Elizabeth II has done for the last 70 years.

So, which is their real job?

The Queen’s job is to represent the British monarchy as we mentioned before, but her family’s duty goes beyond. They should represent the Queen and the monarchy within the U.K or Commonwealth territories and strengthen Britain’s diplomatic and economic relationships.

The Queen and her family also play an important role in supporting and encouraging the public to participate in their selected charities that align with their values or ideas, like mental health for Prince William and Kate, for example.

Finally, one of the key roles of the Queen as Head of State is to be the Colonel-in-Chief of the armed forces and the Supreme Governor of the Church of England. Therefore, the Queen and her family are often supporting the work of the Armed Services and pay official visits to archbishops or bishops.

In other words, the British Royal Family is more likely to be compared to the public relations team of the United Kingdom by representing the monarchy within the country and worldwide while, at the same time, keeping the union of its citizens and creating a sense of stability and continuity within the government because in the end, what remains is the Queen and her family, while Prime Ministers come and go.

