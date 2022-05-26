The Second Amendment: a historical review of this controversial part of the U.S Constitution

It was included as a way to protect the state from possible oppression, but it has become a danger to American society.

The second amendment of the United States of America Constitution says that “a well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” and even though it has been part of it since the foundation of the U.S, it is in the last years that it has caused controversy mainly because it enables the legal possession of guns, a key factor in the increase of violence related to arms.

But, why does the second amendment says that and why did the Founding Fathers of the U.S decide it was needed in the Constitution? Well, it has to do with the British Empire’s heritage.

Why the second amendment was included in the Constitution?

The Second Amendment, as it says, links the right to possess arms for “the security of a free state”, this meant that when it was included in the Constitution in 1791, it was thought to help the newly independent state to protect itself from possible oppression, and, since, gave the power to the people to arm up and get ready in case of any vulnerability, and not depend on protecting the country to only government militias, but civil ones as well.

At the time, the onset of war did not allow time to raise and train a government army, therefore it could not be relied on for national defense. According to Nelson Lund, professor at George Mason University, and Adam Winkler, professor of Law at the University of California, “The Constitutional Convention, therefore, decided that the federal government should have almost unfettered authority to establish peacetime standing armies and to regulate the militia”, and that is how the second amendment was included in the U.S Constitution.

However, it was not a very original thought, since it was heavily influenced by the English Bill of Rights.

Its English influence

Back in the 17th century, when England was still ruled by Catholic monarchs, there was a prohibition for Protestants to own firearms to avoid any revolt.

The King even had the power to disarm them arguing they were “suspected or known” of disliking the government mainly because it was considered to be dangerous to the peace of the realm.

However, when the Protestant King William III and Mary II took the throne, they modified the Bill of Rights to correct such injustice, since it was considered a primary right to be armed to protect personal security, personal liberty, and private property.

But remember, this is in 17th century England and has nothing to do with an army or militia, just an individual right.

The American version

As we mentioned before, the amendment was included in the U.S Constitution mainly because of fear of oppression and as a way to protect the newly gained freedom from the British Empire.

However, even though it main objective back in 1791 was to protect the right of a state to have a militia, in Heller v. District of Columbian in 2008, the Supreme Court ruled that the Second Amendment protected the individual right to own guns rather than the collective right of a militia.

Over the years, and because much has changed since 1791, this amendment has caused controversy. Modern scholars even point out that it could even be jeopardizing the first amendment, which states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Why? Because, when someone owns a gun, the life of another is in danger

The modern debate

Some scholars have debated if the Second Amendment focuses on protecting the private right of individuals or rather the right of the government to use the militia to protect the state through organizations, in this case, the National Guard.

Another debate that has been gaining popularity amongst those who ask for tighter and stronger gun regulations even questions if the Second Amendment isn’t a threat to the First Amendment. Mainly because people cannot freely exercise their speech rights when they fear for their lives.

A study by Everytown for Gun Safety and the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), revealed that one in six armed protests that took place from January 2020 through June 2021turned violent or destructive, and one in 62 turned deadly.

But, as we have seen, protests are not the only target when it comes to mass shootings. Every day, innocent people such as the elderly, churchgoers and even children fall victim of a failed system that hasn’t yet found the right way or does not want to, fix the gun problem that, as Matthew McConaughey said, has become an epidemic that is in our hands to control.

