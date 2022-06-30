These patriotic 4th-of-July cocktails are the perfect match for an awesome barbecue

These red, blue, and white delicious themed cocktails will make your 4th of July barbecue one to remember.

The 4th-of-July weekend is almost here and everything is probably set for that delicious barbecue and the tasty snacks to celebrate with friends and family and later on enjoy the amazing fireworks show. However, something that most people forget to make their 4th of July gathering something really memorable drinks.

Yeah, we get it. What goes best with some hot dogs and hamburgers? Beer, naturally, but how about leveling up your bar game with some delicious and themed cocktails that all your guests will definitely want to upload on their Instagram profiles?

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Get everything red, blue, and white, your favorite spirits, and a good old shaker and blender, and be ready to be crowned as the king/queen of 4th of July events!

Blueberry Vodka Lemonade

Ingredients:

Fresh mint leaves

Sugar

Blueberries

Blueberry Vodka

Lemonade

Ice

How to:

Place the fresh leaves of mint, blueberries, and sugar on a shaker.

Muddle until you have an even consistency.

Add blueberry vodka and some ice and shake for a couple of minutes.

Add freshly made lemonade and shake one more time.

Add a couple of fresh blueberries, serve, and enjoy.

Strawberry Frozen Rosé

Ingredients:

1 bottle rosé

Chopped strawberries

Vodka

Lemon juice

Ice

How to:

In a blender, add half a bottle of previously chilled rosé, 2 ounces of vodka, and the juice of a lemon.

Fill with ice and blend until you have a smoothie consistency.

Add the chopped strawberries and blend just a little to have some texture.

Garnish your glass with blue sugar, serve, and add a cherry or strawberry.

Fruity Gin

Ingredients:

Coconut water

Blueberries

Raspberries

Chopped strawberries

Gin

Tonic water or seltzer

How to:

Freeze the fruit for a couple of hours before preparing the drink.

Make some ice cubes with coconut water.

Fill one-quarter of a jug with gin, top add tonic water or seltzer.

Add the frozen fruit and the coconut ice cubes.

You can add some lemonade or juice if you want it to be sweeter.

Serve.

Flag Jello Shots

Ingredients:

Blue Jello

Red Jello

Milk

Gelatin

Vodka

Vanilla extract

How to:

Prepare the red and blue jello separately as instructed in the package and add two ounces of vodka.

For the white jello, in boiled water add milk, gelatin, a tablespoon of sugar, vanilla extract, and two ounces of vodka.

To serve, add the first layer to the shot glasses and refrigerate until solid. Add the next layer and repeat until you have all three layers.

Red, White, and Blue Frozen Margaritas

Ingredients:

Ice

Tequila

Triple sec

Grenadine

Blue curaçao

Lime juice

How to:

In a blender filled with ice, mix 2 ounces of white tequila, 2 ounces of grenadine, and 2 ounces of triple sec.

Do the same in another blender but add 2 ounces of curaçao instead of grenadine.

In another blender, replace the curaçao and grenadine with lime juice.

Layer in a glass.

Red and Blue Cosmopolitans

Ingredients:

Blue curaçao

Lemon vodka

White cranberry juice

Regular cranberry juice

Ice

Colored sugar

How to:

Fill a shaker with ice.

Add 1 ounce of blue curaçao, and 1 ounce of lemon vodka, and fill with white cranberry juice.

In a new shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces of lemon vodka and fill it with regular cranberry juice.

Rim your glasses with lemon juice and colored sugar.

Serve your cosmos.

Patriotic Sangria

Ingredients:

Oranges

Lemon

Green apple

Red wine

Orange Juice

Brandy

Cinnamon stick

Sugar

How to:

Chop the oranges, lemons, and apples evenly.

In a big jug, add the diced fruit and add fill it with a bottle of red wine, 4 ounces of brandy, orange juice, and a cinnamon stick.

You can add a tablespoon of sugar or your preferred sweetener.

Refrigerate the jug for 30 minutes to four hours to let the flavors sit.

Serve.

Flag Martini

Ingredients:

Ice

Vanilla Vodka

White Chocolate Liqueur

Crème de cacao

Cream

Blue curaçao

Grenadine

Flaked coconut or sugar

How to:

Fill half a shaker with ice.

Add the vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, cream, and crème de cacao and shake for a minute.

Repeat but add blue curaçao for the blue layer and grenadine for the red one.

Rim your glass with flaked coconut or sugar.

With the aid of a spoon, add slowly the layers so they sit above and don’t mix.

Blue Velvet

Ingredients:

Chocolate vodka

Sweetened condensed milk

Blue curaçao

How to:

In a shaker filled with ice, add one cup of vodka and half a cup of condensed milk.

Shake for a minute.

Add one ounce of blue curaçao and shake one more time.

Serve in a martini glass and garnish with a cherry.

White Russian Shake

Ingredients:

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vodka

Kahlua

Milk

Whipped Cream

Red and blue chocolate

Red and blue star sprinkles

How to:

Let the ice cream be outside while you gather the ingredients, so it gets softened.

Once it’s soft (not melted), add six scoops of ice cream to a blender and mix on a low setting with 1/4 of milk, half a cup of Kahlua, and 4 ounces of vodka.

Melt red and blue chocolate or use colored food to melt white chocolate to decorate the glass on the inside.

Pour your shake and top with whipped cream.

Garnish with blue and red star sprinkles.

