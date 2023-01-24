What Happened to Action Man, Max Steel’s Main Competition?

Suddenly and without warning, one of the most popular toys disappeared: what happened to Action Man, Max Steel’s competition?

In the early 2000s, one of the most beloved toys was Action Man, a Hasbro-branded action figure, but suddenly and without warning, he completely disappeared from the map. What happened to Action Man, Max Steel’s counterpart in children’s toy sales? Here you will finally find out.

The Origin of Action Man

While many of us remember the version of Action Man that looked quite a bit like Max Steel and was his direct competition on the toy shelves, in reality, this action figure goes back many, many years, and his design would not have existed without the creation of the G.I. Joe toy line.

But let’s take it one step at a time. In 1964, the toy company Hassenfield Brothers, better known today by its acronym Hasbro, created the G.I. Joe for sale in the United States, something that was a resounding success in that country, and that is why the toy company Palitoy sought to replicate it in the United Kingdom.

Palitoy agreed with Hasbro to license the body and parts of the G.I. Joe figures to create a new toy, which would become Action Man and would be sold in Europe starting in 1966. During its early years, Action Man was almost identical to many G.I. Joe figures, although Palitoy’s creative team gradually sought to move away from them to give their toys a more British tone, with new accessories, vehicles, and face and body designs.

However, European society was marked by the horrors endured in the past decades, so these toys were not very well seen there. Then, the company sought to give a new approach to the toy by launching, in 1970, another character developed by Bill Pugh, Director of Design, Development, and Research of Palitoy in those years. This toy changed the painted hair to more realistic hair and grippy hands were designed to hold some accessories; the character division also included adventurer characters, spies, sailors, and so on.

The improvements did not turn out to be as good as Palitoy expected. By the end of the ‘80s, their Action Man toys had almost no sales, even though other prototypes with dynamic bodies designed by Ivor Edmunds and Bob Brechin were already being sold, and even more tanned figures were released to appeal to new audiences.

In the early ‘90s, almost nobody was buying Palitoy’s Action Man anymore. This led the firm to redesign the entire brand and launch a new series of 4 figures with new packaging, accessories, clothing, and even light and sound actions, which sold relatively well but did not obtain the expected success. Therefore, Hasbro decided to take the baton of the character in 1993, putting together a series of new Action Man that are precisely the versions that many of us remember today: these toys no longer followed the soldier line that Palitoy sought for his figures, but turned the character into a secret agent and adventurer who confronted the forces of evil and always looked good.

With this redesign, other characters were also released, such as Professor Gangrene and Doctor X, the character’s nemesis, and with a style very similar to the characters that appear in the James Bond movies. The success of this version was overwhelming, which led the brand to even release a collector’s version for the 30th anniversary of the character, very similar to the original 1966 version.

Suddenly, however, the toys stopped being sold after 2006, and no one knew what happened to them. Hasbro did not provide answers to questions from some fans of the product, although there really weren’t many, as most undoubtedly preferred Max Steel.

What Happened to Action Man?

Some media reports suggest that Hasbro decided to pull the Action Man line to bet on a new product inspired by a TV series of the same name: A.T.O.M., which is about a group of young people who were recruited in a game show to become the future heroes of a fictitious city. Several fans think that Action Man became the main character of A.T.O.M., Axel, and they would not be so wrong since Hasbro renamed its new toy line Action Man: A.T.O.M. in several regions of the world, such as the United Kingdom.

These heroes did not get the fame that the toy company would have wanted, so their TV series only had 2 seasons of 52 chapters in total, some comics published by Panini, and a video game developed for Play Station 2. However, another company did not want to take its finger off the future of Action Man: Modellers Loft, who got a license from Hasbro to release a 40th-anniversary version of Action Man for collectors in the UK, especially since something similar was done in the US with G.I. Joe.

This edition was practically the same as the one sold between 1966 and 1984, with the uniform and a facial appearance very similar to the original, although very few pieces of the version were released, which has made them worth a lot of money on the internet sales today.

Around 2016, another company got into the licensing game - Art & Science International, which celebrated Action Man’s 50th anniversary with recreations of the classic versions of the line known as Action Soldier and England Footballer, which took the prototype doll released in the 1970s.

In fact, just around that time, a limited edition of 1,966 figures was launched to celebrate the 50th anniversary of England’s World Cup victory, called Action Man Bobby Moore. Each edition included a certificate of authenticity, and £6 was donated from each figure sold to the Bobby Moore Fund. Seeing that those collector toys did have success with the English public, the company decided to launch 2018 a new collection of 6 dolls that could be occupied by children aged 3 and up; these products added fewer points of articulation, but a very similar face design to the Action Man of the past.

So, although there have been some attempts to bring back the popularity of the toy, the truth is Action Man was never as big and famous as his other counterparts.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

