Kanye West loses Adidas and other deals, including scheduled stadium shows

First, it was Balenciaga. Now, Adidas has called the rapper’s words “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous” and therefore broken ties with him.

Apparently, the anti-Semitic and racist comments by rapper Kanye West are already taking their toll. After Balenciaga announced through an official statement that they no longer want to work with him, it’s now Adidas decided to break all relations with the artist and his fashion brand, the famous and iconic Yeezy.

In a statement, the sportswear firm said the brand “does not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other kind of hate speech,” and that his recent comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.” The brand also acknowledges that this decision is likely to have a negative economic impact in the short term, but they stand by its principles.

The firm said it will report “additional information” about the case on Nov. 9 when it releases its third-quarter 2022 results. They added that Kanye West, also known as Ye, violated the company’s “values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The consequences for Kanye West

Adidas partnered with Kanye West in 2013 and 2016 extending its relationship with the rapper citing this act as “the most important partnership ever created between an athletic brand and a non-athlete.” However, following the controversy that the artist has sparked in recent times for his rambling comments, the sports brand immediately halted sales and production of Yeezy-branded products, as well as payments to Kanye West and his companies.

What did Ye do?

It all started after the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt in public in early October. The Anti-Defamation League classified the phrase as a “hate slogan” used by white supremacist groups. On top of that, Ye said in a very confident manner during the Drink Champs podcast that the brand was never going to drop it, but that got out of hand, and the firm flagged all of his words as inappropriate.

On the other hand, in a tweet that he already deleted, Kanye implied that he was preparing for a threat to Jewish people shielding that he can not “be anti-Semitic” because he is African American and only referred to those who hurt him. However, his intentions are not the best either way.

Aftermath of Kanye West’s antisemitic comments:



Adidas cut ties

Balenciaga cut ties

Vogue and Anna Wintour cut ties

Dropped by talent agency, CAA

Dropped by lawyer

Streams, sales & airplay plummeted

Restricted from Instagram & Twitter

Stadium shows cancelled

Documentary shelved pic.twitter.com/D1UiaAG3e9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2022

Other brands that have followed suit

As we told you before, this is not the only brand that decided to separate from Kanye West, as both Balenciaga and Vogue cut ties last week, and who was added to the list is the talent agency CAA, who already stopped representing the rapper after his controversial publications.

United Talent Agency (UTA) spoke out against West’s comments. “As a company, we champion a broad diversity of voices and ideas, but we cannot support hate speech, bigotry, or anti-Semitism,” wrote Jeremy Zimmer, CEO of UTA.

For its part, the production company MRC said that after the statements it has now shelved a documentary about West, which is already finished, but that it will not be released. In an official statement, they argued that they “cannot support any content that amplifies their platform.”

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

If that wasn’t enough, the CEO of the entertainment company Endeavor, Ari Emanuel, wrote an article in which he asks companies like Apple or Spotify to break all ties with West to stop doing business with him and stop the wrong speeches for society. In short, many important people and firms want to join forces to once and for all cancel the rapper.

Kim Kardashian also posted on social media that she stands against hate speech and antisemitism. Some of her sisters followed suit. Kim had previously supported Kanye for the benefit of their kids, even when he’s been quite offensive and violent towards her and her family. However, it seems that this time it’s best for her, her family, and her brand to make a stand.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

