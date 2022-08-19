Alec Baldwin claims his career is over after the Halyna Hutchins incident

The actor said he already lost five jobs due to the on-set accident in which he fired a loaded gun.

It looks like Alec Baldwin is not having a good time at all, after the FBI determined that he did indeed pull the trigger on the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October 21, 2021 while on the set of the movie Rust.

The case has generated a debate because Baldwin claims that he did not know that the gun was loaded with real bullets, so when he was rehearsing it went off and the bullet hit Hutchins, who unfortunately lost his life.

This event shocked Hollywood and the acclaimed actor has been adamant that it was an accident, yet he is certain that his acting career is over.

In an interview with CNN, Baldwin said that since the incident he has lost five jobs and has feared for his own safety after former President Donald Trump said publicly that he believed he killed Hutchins on purpose.

“I got fired from another job yesterday,” Baldwin said. “There I was all set to go to the movies, get on a plane... I’ve been talking to these guys for months and yesterday they told me we don’t want to do the movie with you because of this.”

The performer also spoke of the stress he has experienced and said that this incident has “taken years off his life.”

Baldwin assured that one of his biggest supports in this tough time has been his wife, Hilaria, whom he defines as the reason he has not completely walked away from the industry.

“If I didn’t have my wife, I don’t know where I would be now... If I didn’t have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone, you know, sold everything I had, I got a house in the middle of nowhere and just found something else to do, sell real estate,” he said.

The actor reiterated that this was a tragedy and that everyone on the set of Rust knows it was not on purpose, so he is confident that things will be cleared up for him.

“I’m not the victim here. Things, for me, are going to get better. Things, for me, are going to get clearer. I’m 1,000 percent sure of that,” he added.

Story originally published in Spanish in Cultura Colectiva

