Amber Heard and how living at the Mexican border awakened her activist side

In addition to being an actress, Amber Heard has been known for her activist deeds.

Amber Heard has been making the headlines in recent weeks, due to the defamation trial started by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, following the publication of an opinion piece by the actress in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

With the spotlight on her (and not in the most favorable way), Amber Heard has become one of the most questioned actresses, even more so for her recent statements that have given much comment due to her gesticulation and body language, according to experts.

Meanwhile, thousands of facts about the actress, who plays Mera in Aquaman, have emerged, including her artistic career, her life as a single surrogate mother, and also her (little-known) activist side.

Amber Heard and her activist side

In the recap of Amber Heard’s life, comes to light her activist side, a very little-known side that has had a considerable contribution if we take into account that she is part of the UN Human Rights Champions since 2018. Its members are characterized by lending their voice and support to the campaign ‘Defend today...’, with the commitment to give their opinion and defend the human rights of others, as the official page subscribes.

According to the same site, Amber Heard (before the trial against Johnny Depp started) has dedicated her free time to organizations such as Amnesty International and Art of Elysium, as well as a humanitarian tour in Jordan, in which together with members of the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) she visited Syrian refugees.

“Ms. Heard is one of our Human Rights Champions and brings her voice and support to promoting the principles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted 70 years ago,” reads the organization’s page.

How did Amber Heard become an activist?

Although Amber Heard has preferred to keep her activist side outside the spotlight, in 2019 (just the year the legal conflict with Johnny Depp began) she spoke to Wonderland Magazine about her activism. On the matter, she commented: “often what is known about me is different from my contributions... It’s as if beauty and brains can’t go together.”

In the same interview, she spoke about violence against women, something she has fought and worked against: “Violence against women is the most prevalent, underreported, pervasive, enduring and endemic problem known to man. It transcends time, race, borders, and socioeconomic and geographic standards.”

As to what sparked her activist side, Amber Heard confessed that it was all due to the context in which she grew up in Texas, right on the border of Mexico, and the circumstances she herself observed between racism and inequality.

According to the actress (who speaks fluent Spanish because she grew up near Mexico), her father, who worked in the construction industry, had several godchildren on the Mexican side of the border, whom she considered her friends and family but who also made her aware of the difficult situation “on the other side.”

The above was also recounted by her at a United Nations conference in Geneva in 2018, where she mentioned: “simply because of where I was born, a few miles north of this line, I was free to travel from one side to the other as I wished.” However, she noted that Mexican children were not as fortunate.

According to Reuters, Amber Heard herself confessed her experience at the Mexican border left an “indelible impression on my soul,” which led her to fight for children’s rights around the world.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva

