Amber Heard files notice of appeal to challenge Johnny Depp’s $10 million defamation win

Amber Heard’s legal team is trying to challenge the verdict in which she has to pay up to $10 million after a defamation libel.

Amber Heard’s plans to stop the verdict a Virginia court ruled out in which she has to pay up to 10 million dollars in defamation are still going and now the actress has filed a notice of appeal to the same court.

On Thursday, the actress’s legal team submitted a two-page document to the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax; although it did not mention the reason for appeal, in a statement Heard’s team, said that some court errors “prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict”, reported the Associated Press.

“While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice,” continued the statement.

Johnny Depp’s team responded to the filing arguing that after the “extensive evidence” was presented, the jury came to a “clear and unanimous verdict”. “We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” they said according to AP.

Last month, Amber Heard’s legal team called for a retrial arguing that one of the jurors was misidentified and that he might have come to a biased decision; however, a Virginia judge rejected the claim saying that Heard waited too long to appeal.

Last May, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp went to trial after Depp accused Heard of defamation. The six-week trial revealed the troubled and violent relationship they had.

Jurors found both Depp and Heard liable for defamation. The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages; while Heard was awarded $2 million on her counterclaim.

