Can we talk about Amber Heard’s motherhood via surrogate because love conquers all

The actress decided to have a child on her own terms and break the taboo about single mothers and romantic partners.

Amber Heard is in the eye of the storm after the legal process she is facing with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, a confrontation that has caused controversy in Hollywood after the actress revealed in an opinion article, domestic violence by the actor with whom she was married for two years.

The situation has escalated to affect the careers of both actors, however, there is a topic that is little talked about in the middle of the Virginia trial that began a couple of weeks ago, and it is the most essential role in the life of Amber Heard: being a new and single mom.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2015 and divorced in 2017, however, it was until 2019 that their legal conflicts began, without children in between, the actors have faced trials and juries that remain without determining a guilty party.

Amber Heard’s life as a mother

It has been three years since the legal battle began, and in the middle of that period, Amber Heard made the surprising announcement that she had become a mother. She broke the news through a photo posted on Instagram in which she appears next to her little girl whom she named Oonagh Paige.

The photo published on July 1, 2021, was accompanied by a touching message that revealed Amber Heard’s dream of becoming a mother, in which she confessed that she had decided to have a daughter on “her own merits”, in the absence of a sentimental partner to procreate.

“I am so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. Now I realize how radical it is for us as women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” she wrote.

Who is the father of Amber Heard’s daughter?

In the message, she added: “Hopefully we’ll get to a point where it’s normalized to not want a ring to have a cradle. Part of me wants to defend that my private life is no one’s business. I also understand that the nature of my job requires me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life.”

The news clearly surprised the media which immediately began to speculate about the identity of the father of Amber Heard’s daughter. Although rumors pointed names from Johnny Depp to Elon Musk (which resounded again in the Virginia trial), sources close to the actress told Page Six after the announcement of the birth of Oonagh Paige, that the little girl was born through a surrogate after the actress knew she could not gestate a child.

From the first publication as a mother, Amber Heard continued to show tender moments with her little girl without hiding her face (as many other celebrities have chosen). In a photograph in which she appeared with the little one in front of a computer, she wrote: “I’m just the mom and dad. She’s the boss.

While in other publications the actress appears to be exercising with her little girl in her arms, showing her love for her daughter. Two days before Virginia’s trial against Johnny Depp began, Amber Heard made one of her last posts on Instagram.

It was about the birthday publication for the first year of Oonagh Paige, in the photograph she appears with the little girl with some pink balloons on the back. In the post, she wrote: “My little O turns one year old today. I can’t believe you’re here. Best year ever.”

Although more is not known about the origin of the little girl, Amber Heard’s decision to name her daughter Oonagh Paige is said to be in tribute to her late mother, who lost her life in 2020. Although the actress has been questioned in recent weeks by Johnny Depp’s statements and her body language in court, among other aspects, the truth is that according to her publications, being a mother is one of the stages that she enjoys daily.

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

