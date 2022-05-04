ADVERTISING

Amber Heard did date Elon Musk but “never loved him”, reveals new trial info

According to Heard’s psychologist, the actress did date Elon Musk but only because she was filling a space left by Johnny Depp.

After Johnny Depp’s turn in his libel trial against Amber Heard, it’s time for the actress to testify, but before hearing her, people close to hear and to the case are to take the stand in the Virginia court, such as a psychologist who examined her and her agent.

According to the psychologist who evaluated Heard for the lawsuit, she did date Elon Musk, whom Depp’s legal team claims cheated on while she was still married to the actor, but it was weeks before Johnny and Amber split.

Dr. Dawn Hughes, whose main goal is to determine is she had been the victim of intimate partner violence before the trial began, showed some of her notes to show that Amber Heard started dating Elon Musk after seeing him at the 2016 MET Gala, just weeks after her separation from Depp.

“I was heartbroken. My soul was dead. Felt nothing then,” Heard told Hughes about the Musk relationship.

Hughes’ notes also claimed that Heard and Musk’s relationship ended in March 2018.

Earlier in the trial, Christian Carino, Heard’s agent, showed text messages between him and Amber where he told her not to get afflicted by the breakup press coverage because, after all, she didn’t love him.

“You weren’t in love with him and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space”, reads one message.

“I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time,” Heard responded.

