Amber Heard claims she could have won the trial if the jury had seen her psychologist's notes

By:
Cultura Colectiva
- June 20, 2022

The actress revealed she has more evidence to show the abuse she suffered with Johnny Depp.

In a new installment of the interview that host Savannah Guthrie did with Amber Heard for Dateline, the actress revealed that the jury did not let her present her psychologist’s notes describing the abuse she suffered during her relationship with Johnny Depp.

Heard spoke about this evidence that could have made the difference and prevented the jury from reaching the verdict to rule in favor of Depp, for which he will have to pay an amount of 10.35 million for defamation.

What does Amber Heard's psychological profile reveal?

“There is a folder with years of notes dating back to the beginning of my relationship in 2011 that my doctor took, to whom I was reporting the abuse I was suffering,” she said.

According to the actress, the judge dismissed this alleged evidence, due to the fact that he considered them invalid.

The actress also spoke of the price she had to pay for telling “her truth” about the violent relationship she lived with Depp for four years and how, after the trial, she felt that she will be silenced at any opportunity.

“I don’t care what one thinks of me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she explained.

When asked about people who watched the trial who might think both stars are to blame, Heard said, “I wouldn’t blame the average person for watching this and how it’s been covered up and I wouldn’t think they’re Hollywood brats at their worst. But what people don’t understand is that it’s actually much bigger than that. It’s not just about our First Amendment rights to speak.”

He also added his own interpretation of the First Amendment, saying, “It’s a freedom to speak truth to power, and that’s all I said. I spoke it to power and I paid the price.”

Story originally published in Cultura Colectiva in Spanish

