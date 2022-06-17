ADVERTISING

Amber Heard shows the evidence rejected in court. This is the reason why

By:
María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
- June 17, 2022

Amber Heard shows the evidence rejected in court. This is the reason why

María Isabel Carrasco Cara Chards
Amber Heard said she had one huge piece of evidence that would’ve change the course of the trial but was excluded by the judge.

Although it’s been two weeks after the jury gave their verdict on the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, this is far from being over. This Thursday, one of the jurors declared that in their opinion, Heard didn’t have “enough or any evidence that supported what she was saying.” In a bit of the interview the actress had with Savannah Guthrie from TODAY, she mentions that they had years of evidence that was allowed in the UK trial but rejected at the Fairfax, Virginia court.

This is something her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, had already mentioned in interviews but hadn’t really specified what this evidence was. During the interview, she was asked if there was a piece of evidence she would’ve wanted the jury to see. Heard said she had a binder full of years of notes from her therapist where she details all the alleged abuse suffered during her relationship.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that was taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse.”

So, why was this apparently relevant piece of evidence rejected? The judge saw the evidence and excluded it on hearsay grounds, and if you think about it she’s not wrong. There aren’t medical notes from hospitals, they are notes written by her personal doctor and therapist. Being objective, you can actually say anything to your doctor and they will take notes on that. This binder is full of this type of notes which enters the hearsay ground.

Had it been admitted, Depp’s team would likely have made the jury notice the nature of the notes and would still reach the same conclusion. At the end of the day, she did have testimony from her therapist on the stand and didn’t make a change.

