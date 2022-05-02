Amber Heard fires her entire PR team before testifying against Johnny Depp

Amber heard made the decision of firing her PR team due to the news that have come out against her.

The trial Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are facing is starting its fourth week; it is now the actress and her witnesses’ turn to take the stand and give their testimony on what she lived with her ex-husband, whom she accuses of domestic violence.

During the first 15 days of the legal process, it seems that the situation has turned in favor of Depp, since some people, such as the couple’s personal doctor, as well as the former assistant of the Aquaman star, have issued their testimony, in which they made it clear that the interpreter lied in some allegations she made against her ex-husband.

Faced with this scenario, the solid base of thousands of fans that the actor has shown their support on social networks, where it has been noticed that people have begun to think that Depp has been unfairly judged. In addition, some media have published the controversial testimony in which the actor spoke in front of the court of Virginia, about the alleged acts of violence that Heard committed against him, presenting evidence such as videos and recordings.

For this reason, the actress decided to fire her entire PR team due to the “bad press” that has spread in recent days against her. This decision was made just in the week when she’ll issue her accusations against Depp.

According to the New York Post, the performer terminated her contract with Precision Strategies, because she is upset with the news that have been published since the trial began.

According to the American newspaper, Heard made this decision to hire Shane Communications, led by publicist David Shane, who already faced Johnny Depp in a lawsuit that the actor put against The Management Group in 2017 for fraud.

Story originally published by Cultura Colectiva

