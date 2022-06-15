Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp fulfilled his promise of bringing “global humiliation” to her

Despite everything she also said she still has love for him: “I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

It is day two of the interview Amber Heard had with TODAY’s host Savannah Guthrie and in today’s bit, the actress spoke about credibility, the intentions she had when writing the infamous op-ed that derived in the defamation trial, how she feels about Johnny Depp nowadays, and her plans for the future.

Today’s bit began with Guthrie asking Amber a very strong question about a text Depp sent the actress in the past promising “total global humiliation.” Amber said, and we can all agree on that, that this trial ended up fulfilling that promise putting her career and credibility in a very difficult position. Heard added that she understands she’s not a very likable or perfect victim, and although she asked the jury to see her human side, at the end of the day, she became the focus of global humiliation through social media.

Both women discussed the possible risks of her and her team had a press tour talking about the case since they could spark yet another defamation battle. In the past couple of weeks, Amber Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft talked against the jury’s verdict, and now with this interview, she’s refuting the narrative that the trial brought against her. Unlike the op-ed that sparked everything, this time she’s talking directly about Depp, but although she assured she’s scared of possible retaliation, and though she claims this trial was all about silencing her, she wants to keep telling her truth.

Guthrie questioned amber about her intentions behind the op-ed since the piece was published two years after the couple had settled on a divorce agreement. She kept saying that the article wasn’t about Johnny Depp; Guthrie replied that it was clear it alluded to him. Heard explained that the op-ed was about “me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.” She added that it wasn’t her intention to defame Depp and even had a team of lawyers reviewing each draft of the article before publishing it.

Regarding the MeToo movement and conversation Amber Heard wanted to be a part of with the op-ed, Guthrie pointed out the long lines of powerful men that ended up being canceled or even facing justice. She asked if she wanted that to happen to Depp although she didn’t mention him directly in her piece. Heard said, “of course not, it wasn’t about him.”

Savannah Guthrie then brought back what became one of the most questioned subjects on the trial, the alleged donation of the 7 million dollars she got from the divorce to charity. Depp’s team managed to prove that such a donation was never made although Heard kept saying that she pledged that money as a synonym of actually paying it. A narrative she kept during the interview. This difference might’ve had a huge impact on her credibility during the trial, mainly because she publicly declared she had donated that money to prove she was not interested in Depp’s money throughout the divorce.

Amber Heard expressed that she felt the entire trial was all about bringing down her credibility, which, as Guthrie added, that’s what a defamation case is all about, a credibility contest she lost. At the moment, Heard’s possibilities in the industry seem gone, with very few chances of landing a gig any time soon. To the question of what are her plans now, she replied that she wants to focus on being a mother “full time, where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

Finally, Guthrie asked Heard how she feels about Johnny Depp today after all the experience. Heard said: “I love him, I loved him with all my heart, and I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”

Although Johnny Depp’s lawyers see no chance of an appeal being accepted in court, Amber Heard’s team intends to file it as early as this summer.

